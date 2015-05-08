FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia outperforms on week; coal miners lead
#Financials
May 8, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia outperforms on week; coal miners lead

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly rose on Friday as Indonesia capped its best weekly gain
since January led by select coal mining shares, while gains in
Thai banks helped the broader SET index bounce off six-week
lows.
    The Jakarta composite index closed up 0.6 percent,
taking its weekly gain to 1.9 percent, the biggest since the
week ended Jan. 23 and the best performing index in the region.
    Shares of Indo Tambangraya Megah jumped 5.6
percent, the top percentage gainer on MSCI's Indonesia index
. Shares of United Tractors and Bukit
Asam were also among top performers.
    Bangkok's SET index ended up 0.8 percent on the day,
falling 1.1 percent on the week. It slipped to 1,494.92 at one
point, the lowest since March 27.
    Bargain hunting emerged in oversold large cap banks such as
Siam Commercial Bank and Kasikornbank.
 
    Improving sentiment in global markets helped stocks in
Singapore and Malaysia snap losing streaks,
trimming their losses on the week to 1 percent and 0.6 percent,
respectively. 
    Vietnam rose for a second day, ending the week 1.4
percent lower with market strategists citing the devaluation of
it dong currency as being supportive of sentiment. The
Philippines fell for a third day, with a modest weekly
gain of 0.6 percent.
    Corporate earnings have been mixed to date. Thai PTT Global
Chemical lost 1.2 percent after a quarterly earnings
drop due to weak oil prices. Singapore's Wilmar International
 rose 0.3 percent following a quarterly profit jump.
  
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3452.01       3432.78       +0.56
 Kuala Lumpur       1807.65       1805.10       +0.14
 Bangkok            1510.51       1498.31       +0.81
 Jakarta            5182.21       5150.49       +0.62
 Manila             7763.21       7816.27       -0.68
 Ho Chi Minh         554.51        552.98       +0.28
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3452.01       3365.15       +2.58
 Kuala Lumpur       1807.65       1761.25       +2.63
 Bangkok            1510.51       1497.67       +0.86    
 Jakarta            5182.21       5226.95       -0.86
 Manila             7763.21       7230.57       +7.37
 Ho Chi Minh         554.51        545.63       +1.63
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

