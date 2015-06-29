FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Major indexes fall; Greek crisis hits sentiment
June 29, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Major indexes fall; Greek crisis hits sentiment

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Monday as investors unloaded risky assets amid a
worsening Greek debt crisis, with Singapore and Malaysia at
multi-month lows, and the Thai benchmark briefly piercing below
the 1,500 level for the first time in five days.
    Share prices tumbled across Asia and the euro fell almost 2
percent on Monday as Greece looked set to default on its debt
repayment this week, forcing Athens to impose capital controls
to halt bank runs. 
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index was down 1.4
percent, at its lowest since Jan. 7, with 29 out of 30 stocks
measured by the index lower.
    The Malaysian bourse also saw broad-based selling, with as
many as 28 out of 30 stocks down on the key Kuala Lumpur
composite index, which lost 1.2 percent to hit its
lowest since Dec. 18.
    In Bangkok, the SET index traded 0.9 percent lower
after touching an intra-day low of 1,495.86. Domestic
institutions had led buying to lift the index above the 
psychological level of 1,500 in four sessions to Friday.
 
    Strategists at broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities expected
the SET index to further weaken to the 1,490 level later in the
day.
    "The Greek situation will pressure worldwide markets in the
near term," they wrote in a report.
    Indexes in Indonesia and the Philippines both
reversed gains from Friday and hit a near two-week low on
Monday. Vietnam bucked the trend, rebounding 0.8 percent
from the fourth-straight loss on Friday.
    Shares of Indonesian property firm Lippo Karawaci,
Malaysia's oil field service firm Bumi Armada and
Singapore's CapitaLand were among bottom performers on
MSCI's index of Southeast Asia.
    A fall in global oil prices in the face of the Greek debt
impasse hit index heavyweight energy shares such as
Thailand-listed PTT which was down 1.4 percent,
trimming some of its 2.8 percent advance last week.
           
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0357 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3275.75       3320.90       -1.36
 Kuala Lumpur       1690.71       1710.47       -1.16
 Bangkok            1504.57       1518.03       -0.89
 Jakarta            4867.47       4923.00       -1.14
 Manila             7570.96       7622.05       -0.67
 Ho Chi Minh         586.33        581.75       +0.79
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

