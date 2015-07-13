FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Most higher; financials, property lead Indonesia rise
#Asia
July 13, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets edged up on Monday as investors cautiously bought back
shares amid an uncertainty over the Greek debt deals, with
Indonesian bank and property shares rising a day ahead of the
central bank meeting on interest rates.
    Jakarta composite index traded up 0.5 percent,
extending the rebound on Friday. The property sub index
 was up 0.8 percent and the financial sub index
 was 0.4 percent higher.
    All 14 analysts in a Reuters poll expected Indonesia's
central bank to hold its benchmark interest rate at 7.5
percent at a meeting on Tuesday thanks to concerns over a weak
rupiah. 
    Share markets in Singapore, the Philippines 
and Vietnam extended their gains from late last week
while stocks in Malaysia slightly drifted into negative
territory and Thai shares gave up early gains.
    "The SET Index may ease slightly on Monday, driven by the
latest news that no Greek debt deal was struck over the
weekend," strategists at broker KGI Securities said in a report.
    MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 gained 0.7 percent helped by improving trade
numbers from China. 
    The euro steadied on Monday after an early dip while
top-rated bonds stayed in demand as the Greek debt crisis seemed
set to rumble on for yet another week. 
 
    Top gainers on MSCI's index of Southeast Asia
 were Indonesia's developer Bumi Serpong Damai
 and Philippine holding firm SM Investments Corp
. Both rose almost 3 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0413 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3294.73       3279.88       +0.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1714.09       1715.58       -0.09
 Bangkok            1482.50       1484.90       -0.16
 Jakarta            4883.99       4859.03       +0.53
 Manila             7437.52       7392.59       +0.61
 Ho Chi Minh         632.42        627.28       +0.82
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
