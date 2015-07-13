FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Rise after Greece debt deal; Indonesia up before rate meeting
July 13, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Rise after Greece debt deal; Indonesia up before rate meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose in thin volume on Monday amid short-covering after euro
zone leaders clinched a deal with Greece and Indonesia extended
gains for a second day on hopes the central bank will keep
policy rate steady.
    The Jakarta composite index ended up 0.7 percent,
building on Friday's 0.4 percent gain. Banking shares were among
the actively traded, led by Bank Mandiri and Bank
Central Asia.
    Indonesia's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark
interest rate unchanged at 7.5 percent at a policy
meeting on Tuesday as it guards against inflation and
potentially more weakness in the rupiah.
    European markets gave a weary cheer on Monday as euro zone
leaders emerged from-all night talks in Brussels with a deal to
keep Greece afloat and part of the euro currency union.
  
    Indonesia's stock exchange saw trading volume fell to 73
percent of its 30-day average. Volumes on most other major
exchanges in the region were only about two-thirds the average.
    Singapore's index hit a near one-week closing high.
Indexes in Thailand and the Philippines both rose
for a third straight day. Vietnam touched a 10-month
closing high, while Malaysia ended slightly higher.
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3311.22       3279.88       +0.96
 Kuala Lumpur       1716.11       1715.58       +0.03
 Bangkok            1490.65       1484.90       +0.39
 Jakarta            4893.92       4859.03       +0.72
 Manila             7496.33       7392.59       +1.40
 Ho Chi Minh         634.06        627.28       +1.08
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3311.22       3365.15       -1.60
 Kuala Lumpur       1716.11       1761.25       -2.56
 Bangkok            1490.65       1497.67       -0.47
 Jakarta            4893.92       5226.95       -6.37
 Manila             7496.33       7230.57       +3.68
 Ho Chi Minh         634.06        545.63      +16.21
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
