FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Singapore trims gains on Q2 GDP; Indonesia up before rate decision
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Singapore trims gains on Q2 GDP; Indonesia up before rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
eked out more gains on Tuesday as Greece's debt deal lifted
sentiment in the region while stocks in Singapore erased most
early gains as investors weighed in the risk of
weaker-than-expected economic growth.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index edged up 0.03
percent as real estate shares, including Capitaland Mall Trust
, gained, overshadowing losses in large-caps such as
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
    Singapore's economy unexpectedly contracted in the second
quarter as sluggish global demand knocked the city-state's
manufacturing sector, dimming the outlook as growth in key trade
partner China continues to cool. 
    Jakarta's composite index was up 0.5 percent ahead
of the central bank's decision on its benchmark interest rate.
Analysts in a Reuters poll expected the rate to be maintained at
7.5 percent 
    Thailand's SET index was up 0.1 percent as builders
rallied on hopes the cabinet would approve large-scale projects
but index heavyweight banks fell on expectations of weak
quarterly results, brokers said. 
    "Despite improved global factors, Thai fundamentals remain
weak in the near-term and could cap the magnitude of recovery,"
strategists at broker KGI Securities wrote in a report.
    Asian shares rose on Tuesday on hopes Greece's conditional
bailout agreement would bring to an end that country's debt
crisis, though caution kept broad gains in check. 
    Indexes in Malaysia and the Philippines rose
for a fourth day. Vietnam climbed at one point to the
highest since Sept. 9.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0552 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3312.18       3311.22       +0.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1724.50       1716.11       +0.49
 Bangkok            1492.46       1490.65       +0.12
 Jakarta            4919.09       4893.92       +0.53
 Manila             7546.08       7496.33       +0.66
 Ho Chi Minh         635.01        634.06       +0.15
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.