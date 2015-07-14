SE Asia Stocks - Most up; Thai banks weak ahead of Q2 earnings

BANGKOK, July 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday as the Greek bailout deal continued to lure investors back to the market, but the Thai index snapped a three-day winning streak due to weaknesses in banking shares ahead of earnings. Bangkok's SET index eased 0.15 percent. Large-cap banks, including Bangkok Bank, Siam Commercial Bank and Krung Thai Bank, each fell almost 2 percent, and were the top losers on MSCI's index of Thailand . Thai banks are due to report their April-June quarter earnings in this week to the next. Banks were expected to see rising provisional expenses in the quarter in the wake of a weak economy and weaker earnings from the earlier quarter, brokers said. Stocks in Indonesia gained a measly 0.2 percent after the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.50 percent as expected. Singapore trimmed early gains after the city-state's economy contracted in the second quarter. Major markets saw volumes fall below their 30-day averages, with modest foreign inflows. Stock exchange data showed Malaysia's net inflows at 27.24 million ringgit ($7.2 million) and the Philippines at 340 million peso ($7.5 million). European shares edged lower in early deals, partly as investors turned cautious on the prospects of the Greek government winning parliamentary support for reforms demanded by its creditors in exchange for talks on an 86 billion euro rescue package. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3316.50 3311.22 +0.16 Kuala Lumpur 1721.10 1716.11 +0.29 Bangkok 1488.40 1490.65 -0.15 Jakarta 4901.81 4893.92 +0.16 Manila 7538.76 7496.33 +0.57 Ho Chi Minh 638.69 634.06 +0.73 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3316.50 3365.15 -1.45 Kuala Lumpur 1721.10 1761.25 -2.28 Bangkok 1488.40 1497.67 -0.62 Jakarta 4901.81 5226.95 -6.22 Manila 7538.76 7230.57 +4.26 Ho Chi Minh 638.69 545.63 +17.06 ($1 = 45.2080 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 34.0300 baht) ($1 = 3.8060 ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)