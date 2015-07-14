FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most up; Thai banks weak ahead of Q2 earnings
July 14, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most up; Thai banks weak ahead of Q2 earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Tuesday as the Greek bailout deal continued to
lure investors back to the market, but the Thai index snapped a
three-day winning streak due to weaknesses in banking shares
ahead of earnings.
    Bangkok's SET index eased 0.15 percent. Large-cap
banks, including Bangkok Bank, Siam Commercial Bank
 and Krung Thai Bank, each fell almost 2
percent, and were the top losers on MSCI's index of Thailand
.
    Thai banks are due to report their April-June quarter
earnings in this week to the next. Banks were expected to see
rising provisional expenses in the quarter in the wake of a weak
economy and weaker earnings from the earlier quarter, brokers
said.
    Stocks in Indonesia gained a measly 0.2 percent
after the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate
unchanged at 7.50 percent as expected. Singapore 
trimmed early gains after the city-state's economy contracted in
the second quarter.  
    Major markets saw volumes fall below their 30-day averages,
with modest foreign inflows. Stock exchange data showed
Malaysia's net inflows at 27.24 million ringgit ($7.2
million) and the Philippines at 340 million peso ($7.5
million).
    European shares edged lower in early deals, partly as
investors turned cautious on the prospects of the Greek
government winning parliamentary support for reforms demanded by
its creditors in exchange for talks on an 86 billion euro rescue
package. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3316.50       3311.22       +0.16
 Kuala Lumpur       1721.10       1716.11       +0.29
 Bangkok            1488.40       1490.65       -0.15
 Jakarta            4901.81       4893.92       +0.16
 Manila             7538.76       7496.33       +0.57
 Ho Chi Minh         638.69        634.06       +0.73
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3316.50       3365.15       -1.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1721.10       1761.25       -2.28
 Bangkok            1488.40       1497.67       -0.62
 Jakarta            4901.81       5226.95       -6.22
 Manila             7538.76       7230.57       +4.26
 Ho Chi Minh         638.69        545.63      +17.06
 ($1 = 45.2080 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 34.0300 baht)
($1 = 3.8060 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
