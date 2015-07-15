FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls ahead of long holiday
#Asia
July 15, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls ahead of long holiday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia
and the Philippines rose on Wednesday ahead of a key Greek vote
and a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief, while Indonesia
snapped recent gains after a narrower June trade surplus and
ahead of a long break.
    The key Singapore index posted a fourth straight
gain to a more than one-week high, while indexes in Malaysia
 and the Philippines both extended gains for a
fifth trading day.
    Indonesian financial markets will be closed from July 16 to
July 21 for the Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Markets will reopen
for trading on July 22. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was slightly higher. Investors in Asia awaited
congressional testimony by the Fed chief late in the session and
a Greek parliamentary vote on austerity measures. 
    The Jakarta composite index fell 0.7 percent,
reversing four days of gains. Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed
to $477 million in June, with weak imports and exports
underscoring concerns over weakening growth. 
    Thai shares fell amid selling in large-cap banks such as
Bangkok Bank and Krung Thai Bank ahead of
quarterly earnings announcements due by next week. Vietnam
 eased on profit-taking. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3338.86       3316.50       +0.67
 Kuala Lumpur       1727.26       1721.10       +0.36
 Bangkok            1486.74       1488.40       -0.11
 Jakarta            4869.85       4901.81       -0.65
 Manila             7559.04       7538.76       +0.27
 Ho Chi Minh         630.89        638.69       -1.22
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3338.86       3365.15       -0.78
 Kuala Lumpur       1727.26       1761.25       -1.93
 Bangkok            1486.74       1497.67       -0.73 
 Jakarta            4869.85       5226.95       -6.83
 Manila             7559.04       7230.57       +4.54
 Ho Chi Minh         630.89        545.63      +15.63
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

