SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia flat in half-day trading; Q2 results in focus
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 16, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia flat in half-day trading; Q2 results in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Thursday amid holiday-thinned volumes and
selective buying in a reporting season, while stocks in Malaysia
gave up small gains in a truncated half-day session ahead of a
market holiday.
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index ended the day 0.03
percent lower with trading volumes just slightly over two-thirds
a 30-day average. The market will be closed on Friday for the
Hari Raya Aidil Fitri holidays.
    Singapore's key index was up 0.3 percent at a
two-week high, with shares of DBS Group Holdings 
rising 0.7 percent, the most actively traded. The city-state's
bourse will be closed on Friday.
    Broker Nomura estimates DBS will report higher profit in its
second quarter on higher interest rates, and expects it to
report stable credit cost when it announces its results on July
27.
    "We believe DBS' share price, which has been flat year to
date is poised for a re-rating in the second half of 2015,"
Nomura said in a report.
    "A U.S. interest rate increase should support DBS' share
price as it will strengthen the case for further increases in
local interest rates," it said.
    Most Asian shares edged up on Thursday after volatile
Chinese stocks reversed course and rose, while the dollar stood
tall after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reinforced
expectations for a U.S. rate hike. 
    In Bangkok, losses in banking shares due to expectations of
weak quarterly results sent the SET index 0.3 percent
lower. Shares of TMB Bank dropped 2.5 percent, the
worst performer on MSCI's index of Thailand.
    Indonesia is closed on Thursday through July 21 for
the Eid al-Fitr celebrations. 
            
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0550 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3350.64       3338.86       +0.35
 Kuala Lumpur       1726.73       1727.26       -0.03
 Bangkok            1481.62       1486.74       -0.34
 Manila             7588.43       7559.04       +0.39
 Ho Chi Minh         629.46        630.89       -0.23
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
