SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Philippines up; Malaysia nearly flat ahead of holiday
July 16, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Philippines up; Malaysia nearly flat ahead of holiday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Singapore and the
Philippines rose, while Malaysia erased gains on Thursday ahead
of a market holiday, with investors selectively picking stocks
in a reporting season.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.4 percent
on the day and 2.2 percent on the week, while Philippine main
index ended up 0.8 percent, taking its weekly gain to
about 3 percent, both were among the region's outperformers.
    Shares of Singapore-listed DBS Group Holdings were
among top percentage gainers after an upbeat second-quarter
earnings forecast by a brokerage.
    Malaysia, which traded half day, finished virtually
flat, closing the week 0.65 percent higher.
    Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines will be closed on
Friday for Eid al-Fitr holiday. Indonesia was shut on Thursday
through July 21 for the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.
  
    Indexes in Thailand and Vietnam both fell as
a public holiday in the region capped risk appetite.
 
    Thai banks extended their declines for a third
straight day, with shares of Kasikornbank and Siam
Commercial Bank among losers.
    Banks are reporting quarterly earnings from this week amid
concerns over high loan loss provisions in the quarter in the
wake of economic slowdown.
    Most Asian shares edged up on Thursday after Greece approved
a bailout plan and brought mild relief, while the dollar stood
tall as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reinforced
expectations for a U.S. rate hike. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3353.45       3338.86       +0.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1726.73       1727.26       -0.03
 Bangkok            1481.26       1486.74       -0.37
 Manila             7617.13       7559.04       +0.77
 Ho Chi Minh         626.90        630.89       -0.63
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3353.45       3365.15       -0.35
 Kuala Lumpur       1726.73       1761.25       -1.96
 Bangkok            1481.26       1497.67       -1.10
 Jakarta               --         5226.95       -6.83
 Manila             7617.13       7230.57       +5.35
 Ho Chi Minh         626.90        545.63      +14.89
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
