SE Asia Stocks - Down as China woes, global selloff spook markets
August 24, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Down as China woes, global selloff spook markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
plunged to fresh lows on Monday on concerns over China's economy
and selloffs in global equities.
    Alarm bells rang across world markets as a 9 percent dive in
Chinese shares and a sharp drop in the dollar and major
commodities panicked investors. 
    The Philippine main index ended the day down 6.7
percent, its biggest loss since June 2013, erasing all its gains
for the year and turning into a year-to-date loss.
    The Manila bourse said foreigh investors sold a net 2.95
billion peso ($63.06 million) worth of shares and Energy
Development Corp was among the decliners as oil prices
hit 6-1/2 year lows. 
    Vietnam closed down 5.3 percent, its biggest loss
since May 2014, taking its fall so far this year to 3.4 percent.
 
    The Thai SET index shed 4.7 percent to 1,301.06, its
intra-day low and also a 1-1/2 year closing low. The Thai stock
market, which saw foreign selloffs last week after the Bangkok
bomb blast, saw a net outflow of 4.8 billion baht ($134 million)
on the day. 
    Jakarta fell 4 percent, extending its slide from
this year's high in April to 25 percent at one point,
technically falling into bear market territory defined as a 20
percent decline or more from recent highs.
    Malaysia closed at its lowest level since January
2012, recording net outflows worth 379 million ringgit ($89.01
million) during the session. Singapore ended down 4.3
percent at its day-low.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2843.39       2971.01       -4.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1532.14       1574.67       -2.70
 Bangkok            1301.06       1365.61       -4.73
 Jakarta            4163.73       4335.95       -3.97
 Manila             6791.01       7278.98       -6.70
 Ho Chi Minh         526.93        556.30       -5.28
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2843.39       3365.15      -15.50
 Kuala Lumpur       1532.14       1761.25      -13.01
 Bangkok            1301.06       1497.67      -13.13
 Jakarta            4163.73       5226.95      -20.34
 Manila             6791.01       7230.57       -6.08
 Ho Chi Minh         526.93        545.63       -3.43
 ($1 = 4.2580 ringgit)
($1 = 46.7800 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 35.7700 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
