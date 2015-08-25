FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Snap losing streak; foreign selling caps gains
August 25, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Snap losing streak; foreign selling caps gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rebounded on Tuesday as bargain hunting emerged in battered
stocks across Asia and share buybacks by some companies helped
the key stock indexes in Indonesia and Thailand regain some lost
ground.
    The Singapore Straits Times Index climbed 1.5
percent, recouping early losses and after dropping more than 4
percent in the previous session. Banking shares such as DBS
Group Holdings led the rebound. 
    "Bargain hunting and short covering buoyed blue chips and
selective buying of the REITS were notable as some money
managers started to nibble," broker NRA Capital said in a
report.
    Bargain hunters helped Asian stocks bounce off three-year
lows, though share markets in China, epicentre of the rout,
suffered another big sell-off. 
    In Jakarta, shares in state-controlled firms rallied after
they started buying back their shares from Tuesday, led by a 7
percent surge in Semen Indonesia. 
    The broader stock index rose 1.6 percent after a 4
percent loss on Monday.  
    In Bangkok, shares of PTT Global Chemical, which
hit an all-time closing low on Monday, surged almost 10 percent
after the company announced a share buyback plan. The SET index
 rose 1.8 percent after Monday's third straight
loss. 
    The Philippine stock index ended up 0.6 percent after
early weakness. Local investors collected beaten-down shares
such as Megaworld which surged 8.4 percent, the biggest
gainer.
    Foreign investors continued selling shares, offloading 2.75
billion peso ($59.04 million) worth, stock exchange data showed.
    Buying led by domestic institutions sent Malaysian shares
 about 2 percent higher, while foreign investors sold
shares worth a net 338 million ringgit ($80.28 million), stock
exchange data showed.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended up 0.58 percent
after falling to an eight-month low the previous day.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2886.29       2843.39       +1.51
 Kuala Lumpur       1563.94       1532.14       +2.08
 Bangkok            1323.88       1301.16       +1.75
 Jakarta            4228.50       4163.73       +1.56
 Manila             6830.34       6791.01       +0.58
 Ho Chi Minh         529.98        526.93       +0.58
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2886.29       3365.15      -14.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1563.94       1761.25      -11.20
 Bangkok            1323.88       1497.67      -11.60
 Jakarta            4228.50       5226.95      -19.10
 Manila             6830.34       7230.57       -5.54
 Ho Chi Minh         529.98        545.63       -2.87
 ($1 = 46.5820 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.2105 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
