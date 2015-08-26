FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Most up; Vietnam posts biggest gain in 15 months
August 26, 2015

SE Asia Stocks -Most up; Vietnam posts biggest gain in 15 months

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
indexes gained on Wednesday as domestic investors sought
bargains among battered shares but foreign investors remained
wary over instability in Chinese and global markets. 
    Vietnam was an outperformer with its key index 
posting the biggest jump in 15 months after the government said
it would maintain the country's economic growth target and keep
the dollar/dong rate stable until year-end. 
    Malaysia's index climbed for a second day to the
highest close since Aug. 19. However, foreign investors sold
shares for a third day this week, offloading a net 301 million
ringgit ($70.91 million) worth, stock exchange data showed.
    The Philippines and Indonesia both recovered
from early weaknesses and ended slightly higher. Data showed
foreign selling of Philippine shares worth a net 3.6 billion
peso ($77.19 million).
    Singapore was among the weak spots with the key Straits
Times Index falling 0.5 percent after the city-state
called early polls. 
    The Thai SET index gave up early gains and ended
down 0.3 percent. Index heavyweights energy stocks dropped as
global oil prices stayed near a 6-1/2 year low, with shares of
the biggest energy firm, PTT, sliding 1.2 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2873.00       2886.29       -0.46
 Kuala Lumpur       1580.37       1563.94       +1.05
 Bangkok            1320.08       1323.88       -0.29
 Jakarta            4237.73       4228.50       +0.22
 Manila             6867.92       6830.34       +0.55
 Ho Chi Minh         545.89        529.98       +3.00
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2873.00       3365.15      -14.62
 Kuala Lumpur       1580.37       1761.25      -10.27
 Bangkok            1320.08       1497.67      -11.86
 Jakarta            4237.73       5226.95      -18.93
 Manila             6867.92       7230.57       -5.02
 Ho Chi Minh         545.89        545.63       +0.05
 ($1 = 4.2450 ringgit)
($1 = 46.6400 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
