SE Asia Stocks -Most up; Vietnam posts biggest gain in 15 months

BANGKOK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock indexes gained on Wednesday as domestic investors sought bargains among battered shares but foreign investors remained wary over instability in Chinese and global markets. Vietnam was an outperformer with its key index posting the biggest jump in 15 months after the government said it would maintain the country's economic growth target and keep the dollar/dong rate stable until year-end. Malaysia's index climbed for a second day to the highest close since Aug. 19. However, foreign investors sold shares for a third day this week, offloading a net 301 million ringgit ($70.91 million) worth, stock exchange data showed. The Philippines and Indonesia both recovered from early weaknesses and ended slightly higher. Data showed foreign selling of Philippine shares worth a net 3.6 billion peso ($77.19 million). Singapore was among the weak spots with the key Straits Times Index falling 0.5 percent after the city-state called early polls. The Thai SET index gave up early gains and ended down 0.3 percent. Index heavyweights energy stocks dropped as global oil prices stayed near a 6-1/2 year low, with shares of the biggest energy firm, PTT, sliding 1.2 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2873.00 2886.29 -0.46 Kuala Lumpur 1580.37 1563.94 +1.05 Bangkok 1320.08 1323.88 -0.29 Jakarta 4237.73 4228.50 +0.22 Manila 6867.92 6830.34 +0.55 Ho Chi Minh 545.89 529.98 +3.00 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2873.00 3365.15 -14.62 Kuala Lumpur 1580.37 1761.25 -10.27 Bangkok 1320.08 1497.67 -11.86 Jakarta 4237.73 5226.95 -18.93 Manila 6867.92 7230.57 -5.02 Ho Chi Minh 545.89 545.63 +0.05 ($1 = 4.2450 ringgit) ($1 = 46.6400 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)