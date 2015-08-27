FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Rise; Indonesia posts biggest gain in 2 years on policy hopes
#Financials
August 27, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Rise; Indonesia posts biggest gain in 2 years on policy hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Thursday as expectations of a delay in U.S. interest
rate hike lifted global market sentiment, with the Indonesian
benchmark logging its biggest single-day jump in almost two
years on policy package hopes and foreign investment inflows. 
    The Jakarta composite index closed the day higher by
4.6 percent, its biggest single-day percentage gain since Sept.
19, 2013. Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 219
billion rupiah ($15.65 million), according to Thomson Reuters
data. 
    Indonesia will soon unveil a policy package aimed at
propping up the fragile rupiah and helping an economy
growing at its slowest pace in six years, senior government
officials said on Thursday. 
    Stocks rose around the world on Thursday, following the
biggest gains on Wall Street in four years, after a U.S. Federal
Reserve policymaker said the case for an interest rate increase
next month "seems less compelling" than it was a few weeks ago.
 
    Indexes in Malaysia and the Philippines both
posted their third straight gain, with domestic investors net
share buyers and foreign investors net sellers, stock exchange
data showed.
    "The second-quarter growth numbers highlight the resilience
of the economy despite challenges abroad," said Philippine Stock
Exchange Chairman Jose T. Pardo in a statement.
    Investors bought Thai consumer shares such as CP All
 on hopes about the government's measures expected in
a month. The key SET index closed almost 3 percent
higher. 
    Singapore's key index rebounded 2.5 percent after
falling 0.5 percent the day before. Vietnam's index 
advanced 1.82 percent, marking its third straight gain.
 
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2945.43       2873.00       +2.52
 Kuala Lumpur       1601.70       1580.37       +1.35
 Bangkok            1358.03       1320.08       +2.87
 Jakarta            4430.63       4237.73       +4.55
 Manila             7022.09       6867.92       +2.24
 Ho Chi Minh         555.81        545.89       +1.82 
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2945.43       3365.15      -12.47
 Kuala Lumpur       1601.70       1761.25       -9.06
 Bangkok            1358.03       1497.67       -9.32
 Jakarta            4430.63       5226.95      -15.23
 Manila             7022.09       7230.57       -2.88
 Ho Chi Minh         555.81        545.63       +1.87
 ($1 = 13,990.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
