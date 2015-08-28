FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Rise; Malaysia, Philippines up ahead of holiday
August 28, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Rise; Malaysia, Philippines up ahead of holiday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic growth data lifted
sentiment in Asia, with foreign-led buying sending Malaysia's
key stock index to a more than two-week closing high ahead of a
three-day weekend.
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index rose 0.7 percent to
its highest closing level since Aug. 13. Shares of oil and gas
services firm Sapurakencana Petroleum Bhd were the
biggest percentage gainers with a 6.8 percent jump.
    The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors turned net
buyers on Friday, worth 210 million ringgit ($50.10 million),
after their net selling through the week.
    Malaysian markets will be closed on Monday for a public
holiday.
    Southeast Asian stock markets had a mixed performance on the
week, with Vietnam posting a 2.6 percent weekly gain and
Indonesia a 2.5 percent weekly rise as bargain-hunting
emerged in the battered region after global equities selloffs.
    The Philippine index posted a weekly drop of 2.5
percent, making it the region's worst performer. The Philippine
stock market will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.
 
    Thai stocks ended the week little changed. Singapore
 was down 0.5 percent on the week, its sixth.
    Asian markets extended a global rally into second day on
Friday, as upbeat U.S. economic growth data calmed sentiment
following the hammering shares across the region took earlier in
the week. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2955.94       2945.43       +0.36
 Kuala Lumpur       1612.74       1601.70       +0.69
 Bangkok            1365.94       1358.03       +0.58
 Jakarta            4446.20       4430.63       +0.35
 Manila             7098.81       7022.09       +1.09
 Ho Chi Minh         570.87        555.81       +2.71
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2955.94       3365.15      -12.16
 Kuala Lumpur       1612.74       1761.25       -8.43
 Bangkok            1365.94       1497.67       -8.80
 Jakarta            4446.20       5226.95      -14.94
 Manila             7098.81       7230.57       -1.82
 Ho Chi Minh         570.87        545.63       +4.63
 ($1 = 4.1920 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
