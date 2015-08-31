FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Mixed; Indonesia extends gains to 2-wk closing high
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 31, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Mixed; Indonesia extends gains to 2-wk closing high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares rose for a fifth
straight session on Monday and hit levels seen before the last
week's global rout, helped by "buy" signals from local funds and
buyback plans by some firms.
    However, further gains were capped by uncertainty about the
timing of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose 1.4 percent
to its highest close since Aug. 18, with a net foreign inflow of
$22.29 million. 
    Buyback plans of some listed companies and "buy" signals
from domestic pension funds along with the recent oil price hike
have been supporting the market, analysts said.  
    Last week, a cabinet minister said state-owned enterprises
are repurchasing their shares from Tuesday. 
    Confusion over policy direction in the world's two largest
economies sent global markets into turmoil early last week, with
the wildest price swings in years pushing investors to the
exits.
    Analysts said most investors have been awaiting for some
clues on when the United States will raise interest rates and
surveys, which are likely to point to further weakness in China.
    The Thailand stock index gained 1.2 percent to its
highest close since Aug. 17, led by telecom shares. 
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam and Singapore 
fell 1.1 percent each. Markets in the Philippines and
Malaysia were closed for a holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2921.44       2955.94       -1.17
 Bangkok            1382.41       1358.03       +1.21
 Jakarta            4509.61       4430.63       +1.43
 Ho Chi Minh         564.75        555.81       -1.07
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2921.44       3365.15      -13.19
 Kuala Lumpur       xx            1761.25       xx
 Bangkok            1382.41       1497.67      -7.70
 Jakarta            4509.61       5226.95      -13.72
 Manila             xx            7230.57       xx
 Ho Chi Minh        564.75        545.63       +3.50
 ($1 = 14,045.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.