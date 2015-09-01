FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Fall on sluggish China PMI; Jakarta worst performer
September 1, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on sluggish China PMI; Jakarta worst performer

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - All Southeast Asian stock markets ended
weaker on Tuesday, led by Indonesia after surveys showed China's
manufacturing sector was in the grip of its worst slump in
several years, raising fresh fears about the health of the
country's economy.
    Speculation over a possible rate hike by the U.S. Federal
Reserve also weighed on sentiment after comments by Fed Vice
Chairman Stanley Fischer heightened fears of a potential
interest rate hike this month. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell 2.2 percent
to its lowest close since Aug. 26 with financials leading the
fall.  
    Foreign investors sold a net $16.51 million worth shares. 
    Analysts said higher-than-expected core inflation dragged
lower finance and consumer-related stocks, while
slower-than-expected manufacturing data in China also dented
sentiment for commodity-related shares. 
    An official survey on Tuesday showed activity in China's
manufacturing sector contracted at its fastest pace in three
years in August, reinforcing fears of a sharper slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy despite a flurry of government
support measures. 
    Shares in Thailand fell 1.5 percent to near one-week
closing low led by energy shares. Foreign investors bought a net
$24.55 million worth shares. 
    Singapore fell 1.3 percent to a one-week closing
low, the Philippines and Malaysia were down 0.2
percent each, and Vietnam lost 0.4 percent.      
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS        
 Change on day 
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2882.77       2921.44       -1.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1609.21       1612.74       -0.22
 Bangkok            1362.39       1382.41       -1.45
 Jakarta            4412.46       4509.61       -2.15
 Manila             7086.86       7098.81       -0.17
 Ho Chi Minh         562.31        564.75       -0.43
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2882.77       3365.15      -14.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1609.21       1761.25       -8.63
 Bangkok            1362.39       1497.67       -9.03
 Jakarta            4412.46       5226.95      -15.58
 Manila             7086.86       7230.57       -1.99
 Ho Chi Minh         562.31        545.63       +3.06
 ($1 = 14,095.0000 rupiah)
 ($1 = 35.7500 baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
