SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on global growth worries; Malaysia leads
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 2, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on global growth worries; Malaysia leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were mostly
trading lower on Wednesday with Malaysia leading the fall on
downbeat investor sentiment after economic data in China, the
United States, and the euro zone pointed to slowing global
economic growth.
    Malaysia's main stock index was 0.9 percent weaker,
near one-week lows, led by financial stocks. 
    Fitch Ratings' warning of a downgrade risk to the country's
rating outlook due to its deteriorating currency position also
weighed on sentiment. 
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.5
percent to its lowest since Aug. 27 led by financials, while the
Philippines index was down 0.2 percent. 
    An industry report showed U.S. factory activity hit a more
than two-year low in August, while an official survey showed
China's manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest pace in at
least three years last month.  
    "Weak manufacturing data out of China confirmed the economy
is continuing to see tough times that will reverberate on the
rest of the world," Singapore-based Net Research Asia said in a
market note. 
    Surveys of manufacturing activity in central Europe painted
a mixed picture on Tuesday, with a strong Czech reading and
further weakness in Hungary accompanied by a plunge in Poland
that economists largely dismissed as a blip. 
    Bucking the trend, Singapore traded steady while
Thailand was up 0.6 percent. Vietnam markets were
closed for a holiday. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
 Change at 0728 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2882.32       2882.77       -0.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1594.90       1609.21       -0.89
 Bangkok            1370.45       1362.39       +0.59
 Jakarta            4388.91       4412.46       -0.54
 Manila             7072.46       7086.86       -0.20
 

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
