SE Asia Stocks-Down on global growth worries; foreign investors exit

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly fell on Wednesday with foreigners exiting the region's risky assets after economic data in China, the United States, and the euro zone pointed to slowing global economic growth. Malaysia saw a net foreign outflow of $63.68 million, the Philippines $41.73 million and Indonesia $39.19 million. Malaysia's main stock index closed 1.2 percent weaker at a one-week low, led by financial stocks with Malayan Banking Bhd losing 4 percent. Fitch Ratings said Malaysia's deteriorating currency position could force the ratings agency to restore its negative outlook, adding to the negative sentiment. The Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.3 percent to a one-week low, while the main Manila index ended 0.2 percent weaker. Singapore closed down 0.2 percent. An industry report on Tuesday showed that U.S. factory activity hit a more than two-year low in August, while an official survey showed China's manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest pace in at least three years last month. "Weak manufacturing data out of China confirmed the economy is continuing to see tough times that will reverberate on the rest of the world," Singapore-based Net Research Asia said in a note. Surveys of manufacturing activity in central Europe painted a mixed picture on Tuesday, with a strong Czech reading and further weakness in Hungary accompanied by a plunge in Poland that economists largely dismissed as a blip. Bucking the trend, the main Thai index closed 0.7 percent up. Vietnam markets were closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2878.13 2882.77 -0.16 Kuala Lumpur 1590.19 1609.21 -1.18 Bangkok 1372.45 1362.39 +0.74 Jakarta 4401.29 4412.46 -0.25 Manila 7072.46 7086.86 -0.20 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2878.13 3365.15 -14.47 Kuala Lumpur 1590.19 1761.25 -9.71 Bangkok 1372.45 1497.67 -8.36 Jakarta 4401.29 5226.95 -15.80 Manila 7072.46 7230.57 -2.19 Ho Chi Minh 562.31 545.63 +3.06 ($1 = 46.6900 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 4.2160 ringgit) ($1 = 14,110.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)