SE Asia Stocks-Down on global growth worries; foreign investors exit
September 2, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Down on global growth worries; foreign investors exit

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly fell
on Wednesday with foreigners exiting the region's risky assets
after economic data in China, the United States, and the euro
zone pointed to slowing global economic growth.
    Malaysia saw a net foreign outflow of $63.68 million, the
Philippines $41.73 million and Indonesia $39.19 million.  
    Malaysia's main stock index closed 1.2 percent
weaker at a one-week low, led by financial stocks with Malayan
Banking Bhd losing 4 percent.
    Fitch Ratings said Malaysia's deteriorating currency
position could force the ratings agency to restore its negative
outlook, adding to the negative sentiment. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.3 percent to a
one-week low, while the main Manila index ended 0.2
percent weaker. Singapore closed down 0.2 percent.
    An industry report on Tuesday showed that U.S. factory
activity hit a more than two-year low in August, while an
official survey showed China's manufacturing sector shrank at
its fastest pace in at least three years last month.
  
    "Weak manufacturing data out of China confirmed the economy
is continuing to see tough times that will reverberate on the
rest of the world," Singapore-based Net Research Asia said in a
note.
    Surveys of manufacturing activity in central Europe painted
a mixed picture on Tuesday, with a strong Czech reading and
further weakness in Hungary accompanied by a plunge in Poland
that economists largely dismissed as a blip. 
    Bucking the trend, the main Thai index closed 0.7
percent up. Vietnam markets were closed for a holiday. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
 Change on day 
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2878.13       2882.77       -0.16
 Kuala Lumpur       1590.19       1609.21       -1.18
 Bangkok            1372.45       1362.39       +0.74
 Jakarta            4401.29       4412.46       -0.25
 Manila             7072.46       7086.86       -0.20
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2878.13       3365.15      -14.47
 Kuala Lumpur       1590.19       1761.25       -9.71
 Bangkok            1372.45       1497.67       -8.36
 Jakarta            4401.29       5226.95      -15.80
 Manila             7072.46       7230.57       -2.19
 Ho Chi Minh         562.31        545.63       +3.06
 ($1 = 46.6900 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.2160 ringgit)
($1 = 14,110.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
