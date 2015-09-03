FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most recover on positive U.S. economic data
September 3, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most recover on positive U.S. economic data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets, barring
Vietnam, recovered from recent lows on Thursday on cautious
buying following positive U.S. economic data and overnight gains
on Wall Street, but concern over slowing growth in China dented
sentiment.
    Singapore closed 1 percent higher after posting a
one-week closing low on Wednesday, Malaysia rose 0.8
percent, and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index 
recovered from a one-week low hit in the previous session to
close 0.7 percent higher.
    Thailand ended up 0.8 percent to its highest closing
level since Aug. 17, while the Philippine index gained
0.4 percent. 
    Malaysia saw $48.09 million in net foreign fund outflow,
while Indonesia and the Philippines witnessed $21.23 million and
$19.29 million in net selling by foreign investors. Thailand
also saw net foreign outflow of $45.95 million.
    On Wednesday, U.S payrolls processor ADP reported that
private payrolls increased 190,000 last month. While that was
below economists' expectations for a gain of 201,000 jobs, it
was a step up from the 177,000 positions created in July.
 
    The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday labour markets
were tight enough to fuel small wage gains in some professions
in recent weeks, though some companies already were feeling the
chill from an economic slowdown in China. 
    Chinese markets were closed for a holiday, which also calmed
the markets. 
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
closed down 1.4 percent, the third fall this week, dragged down
by losses in banking and energy sector stocks, due in part to
lower global oil prices.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
 Change on day 
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2906.43       2878.13       +0.98
 Kuala Lumpur       1602.75       1590.19       +0.79
 Bangkok            1383.48       1372.45       +0.80
 Jakarta            4433.11       4401.29       +0.72
 Manila             7098.76       7072.46       +0.37
 Ho Chi Minh         554.30        562.31       -1.42
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2906.43       3365.15      -13.63
 Kuala Lumpur       1602.75       1761.25       -9.00
 Bangkok            1383.48       1497.67       -7.62
 Jakarta            4433.11       5226.95      -15.19
 Manila             7098.76       7230.57       -1.82
 Ho Chi Minh         554.30        545.63       +1.59 
 ($1 = 14,110.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 4.2160 ringgit)
($1 = 46.6900 Philippine pesos)


($1 = 35.8700 baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
