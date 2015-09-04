FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most down ahead of US jobs data; Singapore worst performer
September 4, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most down ahead of US jobs data; Singapore worst performer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Friday, led by Singapore, as concern over slowing growth in
China dented sentiment, while investors waited for cues from
U.S. jobs data later in the day. 
    Singapore traded 1.2 percent weaker at a more-than
one-week low, while Thailand lost 0.5 percent at 0720
GMT. Philippines was 0.8 percent lower, while Malaysia
 was down 0.7 percent, and Indonesia fell 0.3
percent. 
    Investors were waiting for direction from U.S. August
nonfarm payrolls data, analysts said. 
    A solid number could ease worries about sluggish global
growth, and support risk appetite, though at the same time it
would reinforce expectations that the U.S. Fed will move soon to
raise rates, which would hurt risky assets.
    Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy
produced 220,000 new nonfarm jobs last month, continuing the
robust employment creation of the past five years, while average
hourly earnings are predicted to have risen by a modest 0.2
percent, as they did in July. 
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam rebounded slightly to
trade 0.2 percent higher ahead of two exchange-traded funds'
announcements of their restructured portfolios. 
       
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
 Change at 0720 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2871.43       2906.43       -1.20
 Kuala Lumpur       1592.16       1602.75       -0.66
 Bangkok            1376.09       1383.48       -0.53
 Jakarta            4420.56       4433.11       -0.29
 Manila             7040.79       7098.76       -0.82
 Ho Chi Minh         555.61        554.30       +0.24
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

