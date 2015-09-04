FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most down ahead of US jobs data; Singapore near 2-wk closing low
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 4, 2015 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most down ahead of US jobs data; Singapore near 2-wk closing low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Friday, led by Singapore amid caution ahead of a key U.S.
jobs report due later in the day.
    Singapore fell 1.5 percent to its lowest close
since Aug 24, while Thailand ended 0.9 percent lower
with a net foreign outflow of $35.31 million. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.4 percent, while
the Philippine index dropped 0.7 percent to its lowest
close since Aug. 27. 
    Malaysia fell 0.9 percent to its lowest close in
more than a week, with a net foreign inflow of $49.16 million. 
    Analysts said investors were waiting for clues from U.S.
August nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day. A solid
number could ease worries about sluggish global growth, and
support risk appetite, though at the same time it would
reinforce expectations that the U.S. Fed will move soon to raise
rates, which would hurt risky assets.
    Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy
produced 220,000 new nonfarm jobs last month, continuing the
robust employment creation of the past five years, while average
hourly earnings are predicted to have risen by a modest 0.2
percent, as they did in July. 
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam closed 0.5 percent firmer
in a technical rebound after three consecutive falls as most
blue chips advanced. 

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
 Change on day 
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2863.81       2906.43       -1.47
 Kuala Lumpur       1589.16       1602.75       -0.85
 Bangkok            1370.75       1383.48       -0.92
 Jakarta            4415.34       4433.11       -0.40
 Manila             7051.78       7098.76       -0.66
 Ho Chi Minh         556.81        554.30       +0.45
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2863.81       3365.15      -14.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1589.16       1761.25       -9.77
 Bangkok            1370.75       1497.67       -8.47
 Jakarta            4415.34       5226.95      -15.53
 Manila             7051.78       7230.57       -2.47
 Ho Chi Minh         556.81        545.63       +2.05 
 ($1 = 35.8600 baht)
($1 = 4.2560 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.