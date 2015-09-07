FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads decline; Thai consumer shares up
#Financials
September 7, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads decline; Thai consumer shares up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Monday amid weak sentiment in Asia and concerns over the
economic outlook in China, but hopes of economic measure to
revive domestic consumption lifted Thai consumer shares.
    The Thai SET index edged up 0.2 percent to 1,373.44,
rebounding from an early low of 1,365.70. Shares of CP All Pcl
, the most actively traded on the index, rose 1.5
percent, with Big C Supercenter and Mida Assets
 among gainers. 
    The index is expected to move in a narrow range, brokers
said, citing political concerns following a rejection of a new
constitution over the weekend which will push back an election
to April 2017 at the earliest. 
    "As the political timeline may be delayed by about seven
months, foreign equity outflows and Thai baht weakness will
remain. However, downside risk may be limited by continued
optimism on Thai stimulus packages," said broker KGI Securities.
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia
 and the Philippines all declined for a second
day, with Asia pressured by China's slowdown and investors
awaiting U.S. Federal Open Market Committee's discussion of
monetary policy on Sept. 17.  
    Broker Citi cut its target on Malaysia's key stock index
 to 1,745 from 1,850, saying Malaysia's earnings revision
is weaker than it was during the SARS epidemic in 2003, and is
approaching levels of global financial crisis. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0524 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2849.93       2863.81       -0.48
 Kuala Lumpur       1580.30       1589.16       -0.56
 Bangkok            1373.44       1370.75       +0.20
 Jakarta            4320.56       4415.34       -2.15
 Manila             6962.77       7051.78       -1.26
 Ho Chi Minh         558.34        556.81       +0.27
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
