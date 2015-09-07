FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Fall amid outflows; Indonesia leads decline
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 7, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Fall amid outflows; Indonesia leads decline

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
retreated on Monday amid a fall in regional currencies and fund
outflows, with Indonesian benchmark suffering the worst drop in
two weeks and stocks in Malaysia hitting a near two-week closing
low.
    The Jakarta composite index was down 2.6 percent,
the biggest single-day loss since Aug. 24 as the Indonesian
rupiah fell to its weakest since July 1998.
 
    Investors remained wary of the outlook of Southeast Asia's
biggest economy, brokers said. Foreign investors sold shares
worth a net 489 billion rupiah ($34.3 million) on the day,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
    "Apart from the IDR weakness, the market is still trying to
deal with slower-than-expected growth," said Harry Su, head of
strategy and research at broker Bahana Securities in Jakarta.
    Indonesia's central bank late last month predicted the
country's gross domestic product to grow by 4.89 percent in
2015, and by 5.54 percent next year. 
    Malaysia's key index was down 0.4 percent at
1,582.85, the lowest close since Aug. 26 as the ringgit 
plumbed 17-year lows.
    The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors offloaded shares
worth a net 281 million ringgit ($64.9 million).
    Data showed outflows of Philippine stocks worth a net
217.9 million peso ($4.6 million), with Thai stocks a
net 1.9 billion baht ($52.7 million).
    In Vietnam, the key index eased 0.3 percent after
rising 0.5 percent on Friday. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2852.41       2863.81       -0.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1582.85       1589.16       -0.40
 Bangkok            1371.40       1370.75       +0.05
 Jakarta            4301.36       4415.34       -2.58
 Manila             6926.82       7051.78       -1.77
 Ho Chi Minh         554.93        556.81       -0.34
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2852.41       3365.15      -15.24
 Kuala Lumpur       1582.85       1761.25      -10.13
 Bangkok            1371.40       1497.67       -8.43
 Jakarta            4301.36       5226.95      -17.71
 Manila             6926.82       7230.57       -4.20
 Ho Chi Minh         554.93        545.63       +1.70
 ($1 = 46.9300 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.3275 ringgit)
($1 = 14,245 rupiah)
($1 = 36.0900 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.