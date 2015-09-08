FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Most rebound; banks lead Thai index gains
September 8, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Most rebound; banks lead Thai index gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rebounded on Tuesday as Germany's upbeat trade data
lifted global market sentiment while banking shares outperformed
in Thailand after the cabinet approved a new round of measures
to help small businesses.
    The Thai SET index gained 0.6 percent, with late
buying sending shares of Krung Thai Bank more than 2
percent higher, while large-cap banks such as Bangkok Bank
 and Kasikornbank fell as they traded
ex-dividend.
    State-run Krung Thai Bank is expected to directly benefit
from bailout measures approved by the cabinet for small and
medium-sized businesses, according to broker Maybank Kim Eng
Securities.
    The military government on Tuesday approved a new round of
economic measures worth 206 billion baht ($5.7 billion) to help
small businesses, as the ruling junta seeks to revive flagging
economic growth. 
    Most markets recouped early losses and ended recent losing
streaks.
    The regional upswing was led by a 1.2 percent gain in
Singapore's key Straits Times Index while Vietnam's key
index jumped 2.2 percent to a near two-week closing high.
 
    Shares rose in Europe and Asia on Tuesday after trade data
from China and Germany highlighted the divergent outlooks of the
two heavyweight economies. 
    German exports and imports hit record highs in value terms
in July, suggesting foreign appetite for goods from Europe's
largest economy remains robust despite a slowdown in China,
while domestic demand is also holding up well. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2885.32       2852.41       +1.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1587.12       1582.85       +0.27
 Bangkok            1379.32       1371.40       +0.58
 Jakarta            4318.59       4301.37       +0.40
 Manila             6891.30       6926.82       -0.51
 Ho Chi Minh         566.72        554.93       +2.12
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2885.32       3365.15      -14.26 
 Kuala Lumpur       1587.12       1761.25       -9.89
 Bangkok            1379.32       1497.67       -7.90
 Jakarta            4318.59       5226.95      -17.38
 Manila             6891.30       7230.57       -4.69
 Ho Chi Minh         566.72        545.63       +3.87
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

