SE Asia Stocks -Rise; Thai index at more than 3-week high on banks
September 9, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Rise; Thai index at more than 3-week high on banks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Wednesday, tracking global markets with the Malaysian
key index touching a near one-week high amid broad-based buying
while optimism about economic stimulus sent the Thai benchmark
to over three-week high.
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index was up 1 percent at
1,603.36, the highest since Sept. 3, with twenty four of the 30
stocks gauged by the index rising.
    Banks such as Public Bank and AMMB Holdings
 were among top gainers as the central bank is expected
to hold its benchmark rate at 3.25 percent at a
policy review on Friday. 
    The Thai SET index advanced 1.1 percent to 1,395.07,
the highest since Aug. 17.
    The banking subindex rose for a second day after the
cabinet approved a new round of economic measures to help small
firms which analyst said would ease bad loan pressure on banks.
 
    Brokers in Bangkok said they expected limited market gains.
    "Investors are advised to take some profit as markets will
remain volatile. Investors are awaiting the FOMC meeting on
Sept. 16-17," strategists at broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities
wrote in a report.
    Wall Street's top banks still expect the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates this year, but their conviction around a
September hike has decreased notably in the last month due to
volatility in global markets, according to a Reuters poll
conducted on Friday. 
    Indexes in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam
 all rose for a second successive day while the Philippine
index rebounded 0.7 percent from a near two-week closing
low in the previous session. 
    Asian shares extended a global rally amid hopes of more
stimulus measures in China and on strong German trade data.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0812 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2922.75       2885.32       +1.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1603.36       1587.12       +1.02
 Bangkok            1395.07       1379.32       +1.14
 Jakarta            4350.07       4318.59       +0.73
 Manila             6942.47       6891.30       +0.74
 Ho Chi Minh         572.34        566.72       +0.99
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
