FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Rise with globals; stimulus lifts Thai stocks, Indonesia
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 9, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Rise with globals; stimulus lifts Thai stocks, Indonesia

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Wednesday amid rallying global markets, with Thai
benchmark hitting a more than three-week high on optimism about
government measures, while stocks in Indonesia eked out more
gains ahead of stimulus package.
    Thai SET index was up 1.2 percent at 1,396.29, the
highest close since Aug. 17.
    Krung Thai Bank and Kasikornbank were
among most actively traded on the back of a new round of
economic measures to help small businesses, including soft loans
and tax cuts. 
    Jakarta composite index was up 0.7 percent at
4,347.28, adding on the 0.4 percent rise of the day before.
    Indonesia unveiled after market close measures aimed at
luring more investment and supporting a currency that has
weakened to 17-year lows.  
    Singapore's key index ended at the highest close in
almost two weeks and Malaysia touched a more than
one-week high.
    Vietnam finished at a three-week closing high and the
Philippine index rebounded 0.7 percent from a near
two-week closing low in the previous session.
    Global shares rose on Wednesday, led by an 8 percent surge
in Japanese stocks, helping lift the dollar as the prospect of
more stimulus from China soothed investors rattled by recent
market turmoil. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2928.18       2885.32       +1.49
 Kuala Lumpur       1603.36       1587.12       +1.02
 Bangkok            1396.29       1379.32       +1.23
 Jakarta            4347.28       4318.59       +0.66
 Manila             6942.47       6891.30       +0.74
 Ho Chi Minh         572.34        566.72       +0.99
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2928.18       3365.15      -12.99
 Kuala Lumpur       1603.36       1761.25       -8.96
 Bangkok            1396.29       1497.67       -6.77
 Jakarta            4347.28       5226.95      -16.83
 Manila             6942.47       7230.57       -3.98
 Ho Chi Minh         572.34        545.63       +4.90
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.