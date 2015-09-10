FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Fall; Singapore lower ahead of polling day
September 10, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Fall; Singapore lower ahead of polling day

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Thursday amid weak sentiment in Asia and an overnight
decline in global oil prices, with property shares leading the
Singapore index lower while Malaysian banks retreated ahead of a
central bank rate decision.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index traded down 1.2
percent, reversing from Wednesday's more-than-one-week closing
high. The city-state's stock market will be closed on Friday for
a general election. 
    Property shares fell in the face of a weak price outlook,
with CapitaLand down 2 percent. A fall in global oil
prices overnight also hit shares such as oil and gas service
firm Sembcorp Marine Ltd. 
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index was off 0.2 percent,
after a second straight gain on Wednesday. Banks were actively
traded, with Public Bank easing 0.9 percent and
Maybank down 1.3 percent.
    Bank Negara Malaysia is expected to hold its benchmark rate
 at 3.25 percent at a policy review on Friday amid a
plunging ringgit and global uncertainty, a Reuters poll showed.
 
    In Bangkok, the key SET index was down 0.3 percent
at midday, weighed down by a 2.7 percent drop in large-cap
energy firm PTT which traded ex-dividend.
    Brokers said the U.S. interest rate decision next week was a
near-term concern but the Thai government's measures to revive
the economy remained supportive.
    "The SET downside should be limited by strong institutional
buying, backed by optimism on domestic recovery after the
current cabinet rolled out two stimulus packages since the
beginning of this month," said broker KGI Securities report.
    Indonesia gave up recent gains despite a stimulus
package. The Philippine index fell after weak July export
data while Vietnam snapped two days of gains. 
      
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0627 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2892.10       2928.18       -1.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1599.48       1603.36       -0.24
 Bangkok            1392.75       1396.29       -0.25
 Jakarta            4328.14       4347.27       -0.44
 Manila             6882.32       6942.47       -0.87
 Ho Chi Minh         570.93        572.34       -0.25
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

