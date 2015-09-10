SE Asia Stocks -S'pore falls before polling day; Malaysia rebounds on data

BANGKOK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets tracked Asian markets lower on Thursday led by Singapore ahead of a polling day holiday, but stocks in Malaysia recouped early losses following upbeat July industrial production data. Singapore's key Straits Times Index slipped 1.4 percent after two days of gains to its highest close in more than a week. Selling was almost broad-based, with 26 out of 30 stocks in the index falling. The city-state's bourse will be closed on Friday for a general election. Malaysia's key index rose 0.7 percent. Among the top gainers was Genting, which jumped 6.4 percent, while banking stocks including Maybank fell ahead of a central bank interest rate decision on Friday. Stocks in Indonesia and Thailand recovered some of their earlier losses helped by economic stimulus measures. The Philippines retreated, with stock exchange data showing net foreign sales worth 586 million pesos ($12.50 million). Vietnam ended nearly unchanged after climbing at one point to a three-week high. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2888.03 2928.18 -1.37 Kuala Lumpur 1614.02 1603.36 +0.66 Bangkok 1396.16 1396.29 -0.01 Jakarta 4343.26 4347.28 -0.09 Manila 6893.54 6942.47 -0.70 Ho Chi Minh 572.07 572.34 -0.05 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2888.03 3365.15 -14.18 Kuala Lumpur 1614.02 1761.25 -8.36 Bangkok 1396.16 1497.67 -6.78 Jakarta 4343.26 5226.95 -16.91 Manila 6893.54 7230.57 -4.66 Ho Chi Minh 572.07 545.63 +4.85 ($1 = 46.8860 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)