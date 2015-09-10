FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -S'pore falls before polling day; Malaysia rebounds on data
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -S'pore falls before polling day; Malaysia rebounds on data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets tracked Asian markets lower on Thursday led by Singapore
ahead of a polling day holiday, but stocks in Malaysia recouped
early losses following upbeat July industrial production
data. 
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index slipped 1.4
percent after two days of gains to its highest close in more
than a week. Selling was almost broad-based, with 26 out of 30
stocks in the index falling.
    The city-state's bourse will be closed on Friday for a
general election. 
    Malaysia's key index rose 0.7 percent. Among the top
gainers was Genting, which jumped 6.4 percent, while
banking stocks including Maybank fell ahead of a
central bank interest rate decision on Friday. 
    Stocks in Indonesia and Thailand recovered
some of their earlier losses helped by economic stimulus
measures.  
    The Philippines retreated, with stock exchange data
showing net foreign sales worth 586 million pesos ($12.50
million). Vietnam ended nearly unchanged after climbing
at one point to a three-week high. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2888.03       2928.18       -1.37
 Kuala Lumpur       1614.02       1603.36       +0.66
 Bangkok            1396.16       1396.29       -0.01
 Jakarta            4343.26       4347.28       -0.09
 Manila             6893.54       6942.47       -0.70
 Ho Chi Minh         572.07        572.34       -0.05
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2888.03       3365.15      -14.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1614.02       1761.25       -8.36
 Bangkok            1396.16       1497.67       -6.78
 Jakarta            4343.26       5226.95      -16.91
 Manila             6893.54       7230.57       -4.66
 Ho Chi Minh         572.07        545.63       +4.85
 ($1 = 46.8860 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by  Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.