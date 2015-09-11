SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia falls ahead of cbank rate move

BANGKOK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly lower on Friday, with the key Malaysian index retreating ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision, while the Thai benchmark reversed early gains. The Kuala Lumpur composite index snapped a three-session rising streak to fall 0.7 percent, trimming its weekly gain to 0.9 percent. Malaysia's central bank kept its overnight policy rate at 3.25 percent after market hours on Friday, as expected, given a weaker ringgit currency, which slid further this week. The Thai stock index closed the day down 1 percent at 1,381.72 after climbing at one point to a near four-week high. It was up 0.8 percent on the week. The weekly performance of share markets was mixed as uncertainty surrounded a U.S. rate decision ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. Vietnam posted a weekly gain of 1.8 percent, among outperformers, while Indonesia and the Philippines both recorded a weekly loss. Singapore, which was closed on Friday for a polling day holiday, posted a weekly gain of 0.9 percent after seven straight weeks of falls. Global stocks slipped into the red on Friday but remained on track for their biggest weekly gain in eight as investors grappled with the possibility of U.S. interest rates rising next week. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Kuala Lumpur 1603.60 1614.02 -0.65 Bangkok 1381.72 1396.16 -1.03 Jakarta 4360.47 4343.26 +0.40 Manila 6911.38 6893.54 +0.26 Ho Chi Minh 566.74 572.07 -0.93 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore -- 3365.15 -14.18 Kuala Lumpur 1603.60 1761.25 -8.95 Bangkok 1381.72 1497.67 -7.74 Jakarta 4360.47 5226.95 -16.58 Manila 6911.38 7230.57 -4.41 Ho Chi Minh 566.74 545.63 +3.87 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)