SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia falls ahead of cbank rate move
#Financials
September 11, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia falls ahead of cbank rate move

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly lower on Friday, with the key Malaysian index
retreating ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision,
while the Thai benchmark reversed early gains.
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index snapped a
three-session rising streak to fall 0.7 percent, trimming its
weekly gain to 0.9 percent.
    Malaysia's central bank kept its overnight policy rate at
3.25 percent after market hours on Friday, as expected, given a
weaker ringgit currency, which slid further this week.
 
    The Thai stock index closed the day down 1 percent
at 1,381.72 after climbing at one point to a near four-week
high. It was up 0.8 percent on the week.
    The weekly performance of share markets was mixed as
uncertainty surrounded a U.S. rate decision ahead of the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting next week.
    Vietnam posted a weekly gain of 1.8 percent, among
outperformers, while Indonesia and the Philippines
 both recorded a weekly loss. 
    Singapore, which was closed on Friday for a polling
day holiday, posted a weekly gain of 0.9 percent after seven
straight weeks of falls.
    Global stocks slipped into the red on Friday but remained on
track for their biggest weekly gain in eight as investors
grappled with the possibility of U.S. interest rates rising next
week. 
           
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Kuala Lumpur       1603.60       1614.02       -0.65
 Bangkok            1381.72       1396.16       -1.03
 Jakarta            4360.47       4343.26       +0.40
 Manila             6911.38       6893.54       +0.26
 Ho Chi Minh         566.74        572.07       -0.93
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore             --         3365.15      -14.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1603.60       1761.25       -8.95
 Bangkok            1381.72       1497.67       -7.74
 Jakarta            4360.47       5226.95      -16.58
 Manila             6911.38       7230.57       -4.41
 Ho Chi Minh         566.74        545.63       +3.87
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
