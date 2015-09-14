FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Malaysia posts best gain in over 2 years on market stimulus
September 14, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Malaysia posts best gain in over 2 years on market stimulus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia's key stock index
posted its best gain in more than two years on Monday after
government's stock market stimulus, while Philippine's benchmark
index rose more than 2 percent as foreign inflows boosted select
large caps.
    Other markets in Southeast Asia ended mixed as investors in
the region awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on interest
rates later in the week. 
    Kuala Lumpur composite index was up 2.25 percent at
1,639.63, its biggest single day rise since May 2013. Shares of
Sime Darby Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Bhd were
the top two gainers, up 7.4 percent and 6.6 percent,
respectively.
    The Malaysian bourse said local institutions bought a net
103 million ringgit ($23.93 million) worth of shares, countering
net selling by foreign and domestic retail investors.
    Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday the Malaysian
government would inject 20 billion ringgit ($4.6 billion) into a
state investment firm to shore up the stock market, in a bid to
boost confidence in a country reeling from a political scandal.
 
    The Philippines jumped 2.3 percent to a more than
one-week high of 7,069.18. Data showed foreign investor bought
shares worth a net 531 million peso ($11.4 million), including
SM Investments Corp and Ayala Land Inc.
    Thai stocks retreated, giving up last week's gains
while Indonesia rose for a second day to a more than
one-week high. Government measures in Thailand and Indonesia to
help lift domestic economy boosted stock market sentiment last
week.  
    Singapore slipped after Friday's polling day
holiday when the city-state's ruling party romped to a strong
election victory, and Vietnam fell for a third day to a
one-week closing low.  
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2871.47       2888.03       -0.57
 Kuala Lumpur       1639.63       1603.60       +2.25
 Bangkok            1377.15       1381.72       -0.33
 Jakarta            4390.37       4360.47       +0.69
 Manila             7069.18       6911.38       +2.28
 Ho Chi Minh         562.17        566.74       -0.81
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2871.47       3365.15      -14.67
 Kuala Lumpur       1639.63       1761.25       -6.91
 Bangkok            1377.15       1497.67       -8.05
 Jakarta            4390.37       5226.95      -16.01
 Manila             7069.18       7230.57       -2.23
 Ho Chi Minh         562.17        545.63       +3.03
 ($1 = 4.3050 ringgit)
($1 = 46.7520 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

