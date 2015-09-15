FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Mixed ahead of Fed; Indonesia falls on weak trade data
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Mixed ahead of Fed; Indonesia falls on weak trade data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Tuesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal
Reserve's interest rate decision, with the Indonesian index
retreating after weak August trade data, but Malaysian shares
rose on stimulus and ahead of a holiday.
    Jakarta's composite index fell 1.2 percent,
reversing Monday's gain, when the market saw net foreign buying
for the first time in 10 trading days. 
    Selling in large-caps was broad-based, with 28 out of 30
stocks measured by the MSCI index of Indonesia 
falling. Real-estate developer Bumi Serpong Damai was
down 4 percent, among the top losers on the index, on
foreign-led selling.
    Data showed Indonesia posted a $433 million trade surplus in
August, smaller than the $630 million surplus forecast in a
Reuters poll. The surplus was only one-third of the revised
$1.38 billion that the country had in July. 
    Malaysia's index rose 0.5 percent. It had rallied on
Monday after Prime Minister Najib Razak said the government
would inject 20 billion ringgit ($4.6 billion) into a state
investment firm to shore up the stock market. 
    Malaysia will be closed on Wednesday for a market holiday.
    The Thai SET index inched up 0.2 percent after three
days of losses. Optimism about the government's infrastructure
investment sent shares of Italian Thai Development up
0.6 percent.
    The SET is poised to be range-bound or ease slightly on
Tuesday, ahead of the Fed rate decision, to be known on Thursday
night in Bangkok, said broker KGI Securities.
    "While most economists take a 'no hike' view, the
uncertainty may remain until the FOMC announcement," KGI's
strategists wrote in a report.
    Singapore declined 0.8 percent, in line with Asia.
 
    The Philippines rose for a third day and Vietnam
 rebounded after three days of losses.
    Morgan Stanley upgraded Singapore to most preferred market
in ASEAN while Credit Suisse raised its 2015 range for
Philippines' key stock index to 7,500-6,750, up from 7,095 now
citing new assumptions on price-to-earnings.
  
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0529 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2847.66       2871.47       -0.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1647.54       1639.63       +0.48
 Bangkok            1379.15       1377.15       +0.15
 Jakarta            4338.07       4390.37       -1.19
 Manila             7095.60       7069.18       +0.37
 Ho Chi Minh         563.49        562.17       +0.23
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.