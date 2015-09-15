FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia snaps rising streak as rupiah falls
September 15, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia snaps rising streak as rupiah falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's key stock index
snapped a two-day rising streak on Tuesday amid a fall in the
rupiah and foreign-led selling while Southeast Asian stock
markets were mixed a day before the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision on interest rates.
    Bank Indonesia's governor Agus Martowardojo said pressure on
the rupiah could disturb the country's economic stability
as the currency hit a 17-year low after trade data pointed to
weak growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy. 
    The Jakarta composite index shed nearly 1 percent
after two straight days of gain to a more than one-week closing
high on Monday.
    Foreign investors turned net sellers, offloading a net 253
billion rupiah ($17.56 million) after their net purchase of 101
billion rupiah ($7.01 million) on Monday, the first in ten
trading days, Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    Stocks in Singapore fell for a third day and Thai
stocks posted their fourth successive loss in line with
Asian shares amid caution ahead of the Fed's rate decision.
 
    The main Philippine index posted a modest 0.3 percent
gain to a near two-week closing high, while Vietnam's key index
 ended a tad 0.2 percent higher. 
    The Malaysian index notched up a 0.5 percent gain
after the government's stock market stimulus sent the index up
more than 2 percent on Monday. Malaysia's stock market will be
closed on Wednesday for a holiday. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2841.94       2871.47       -1.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1647.15       1639.63       +0.46
 Bangkok            1370.65       1377.15       -0.47
 Jakarta            4347.16       4390.37       -0.98
 Manila             7089.01       7069.18       +0.28
 Ho Chi Minh         563.27        562.17       +0.20
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2841.94       3365.15      -15.55
 Kuala Lumpur       1647.15       1761.25       -6.48
 Bangkok            1370.65       1497.67       -8.48
 Jakarta            4347.16       5226.95      -16.83
 Manila             7089.01       7230.57       -1.96
 Ho Chi Minh         563.27        545.63       +3.23
 ($1 = 14,405.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta,; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

