SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia snaps rising streak as rupiah falls

BANGKOK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's key stock index snapped a two-day rising streak on Tuesday amid a fall in the rupiah and foreign-led selling while Southeast Asian stock markets were mixed a day before the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. Bank Indonesia's governor Agus Martowardojo said pressure on the rupiah could disturb the country's economic stability as the currency hit a 17-year low after trade data pointed to weak growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy. The Jakarta composite index shed nearly 1 percent after two straight days of gain to a more than one-week closing high on Monday. Foreign investors turned net sellers, offloading a net 253 billion rupiah ($17.56 million) after their net purchase of 101 billion rupiah ($7.01 million) on Monday, the first in ten trading days, Thomson Reuters data showed. Stocks in Singapore fell for a third day and Thai stocks posted their fourth successive loss in line with Asian shares amid caution ahead of the Fed's rate decision. The main Philippine index posted a modest 0.3 percent gain to a near two-week closing high, while Vietnam's key index ended a tad 0.2 percent higher. The Malaysian index notched up a 0.5 percent gain after the government's stock market stimulus sent the index up more than 2 percent on Monday. Malaysia's stock market will be closed on Wednesday for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2841.94 2871.47 -1.03 Kuala Lumpur 1647.15 1639.63 +0.46 Bangkok 1370.65 1377.15 -0.47 Jakarta 4347.16 4390.37 -0.98 Manila 7089.01 7069.18 +0.28 Ho Chi Minh 563.27 562.17 +0.20 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2841.94 3365.15 -15.55 Kuala Lumpur 1647.15 1761.25 -6.48 Bangkok 1370.65 1497.67 -8.48 Jakarta 4347.16 5226.95 -16.83 Manila 7089.01 7230.57 -1.96 Ho Chi Minh 563.27 545.63 +3.23 ($1 = 14,405.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta,; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)