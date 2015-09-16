FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up ahead of Fed decision; Thai banks up after cenbank keeps rates
September 16, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up ahead of Fed decision; Thai banks up after cenbank keeps rates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Wednesday, with indexes in Singapore and
Thailand snapping losing streaks, as world share markets rose
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
 
    Banking shares jumped in the Thai stock market after the
Bank of Thailand left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for
a third straight meeting on Wednesday, as widely expected.
 
    Shares of Bangkok Bank Pcl climbed 1.2 percent and
Siam Commercial Bank Pcl hit a near three-week closing
high, sending the key SET index 0.8 percent higher, its
first gain in five trading days.
    "The rate cut will depress banks' net interest margins. The
decision to keep rate unchanged is positive for banks," said a
bank analyst at broker Phillip Securities.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.94
percent, recouping some of the losses over previous three days
and reflecting short covering activities, according to broker
NRA Capital.
    Indexes in the Philippines and Vietnam both
were little changed, while Indonesia's index eased for a
 second day in line with a fall in the rupiah.
    World share markets rose on Wednesday, albeit in thin
volume, and short-term U.S. bond yields held near 4-1/2-year
highs as investors braced for the possibility of the first
interest rate hike in the United States in almost a decade.
 
    Malaysia's stock market was closed on Wednesday,
reopening on Thursday.    
           
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2868.74       2841.94       +0.94
 Bangkok            1381.80       1370.65       +0.81
 Jakarta            4332.51       4347.16       -0.34
 Manila             7093.92       7089.01       +0.07
 Ho Chi Minh         564.13        563.27       +0.15
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2868.74       3365.15      -14.75
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1761.25       -6.48
 Bangkok            1381.80       1497.67       -7.74
 Jakarta            4332.51       5226.95      -17.11
 Manila             7093.92       7230.57       -1.89
 Ho Chi Minh         564.13        545.63       +3.39
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

