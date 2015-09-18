SE Asia Stocks-Mixed after Fed holds rates; Malaysia falls

BANGKOK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia retreated, while most others in Southeast Asia were little changed on Friday as investors weighed in the risk of the next move by the U.S. Federal Reserve after an anticipated decision to leave interest rates on hold. Asian shares rose on Friday on relief that the Fed held off on raising rates, but gains were capped by renewed concerns about the health of the global economy, in particular China. Singapore's Straits Times Index gave up early gains and ended down 0.6 percent, falling 0.3 percent on the week. Malaysia's key index extended its loss on day to 0.7 percent, trimming a weekly gain to 4.1 percent, but is still the best performing index in the region. The market had rallied early in the week after the government's stock market stimulus. Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand posted net foreign sales of 464 billion rupiah ($32.29 million), 526 million peso ($11.37 million) and 236.67 million baht ($6.66 million), respectively. Performances on the week were mixed. The Philippines had a weekly gain of 3.2 percent. Thailand and Indonesia posted modest gains while Vietnam was slightly lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2879.59 2895.81 -0.56 Kuala Lumpur 1669.45 1681.54 -0.72 Bangkok 1390.32 1389.70 +0.04 Jakarta 4380.32 4378.39 +0.04 Manila 7131.91 7123.99 +0.11 Ho Chi Minh 566.25 562.48 +0.67 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2879.59 3365.15 -14.43 Kuala Lumpur 1669.45 1761.25 -5.21 Bangkok 1390.32 1497.67 -7.71 Jakarta 4380.32 5226.95 -16.20 Manila 7131.91 7230.57 -1.36 Ho Chi Minh 566.25 545.63 +3.78 ($1 = 4.2060 ringgit) ($1 = 46.2680 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 14,370.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 35.5500 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)