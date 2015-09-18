FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed after Fed holds rates; Malaysia falls
#Asia
September 18, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed after Fed holds rates; Malaysia falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Stocks in Singapore and
Malaysia retreated, while most others in Southeast Asia were
little changed on Friday as investors weighed in the risk of the
next move by the U.S. Federal Reserve after an anticipated
decision to leave interest rates on hold.
    Asian shares rose on Friday on relief that the Fed held off
on raising rates, but gains were capped by renewed concerns
about the health of the global economy, in particular China.
 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index gave up early gains
and ended down 0.6 percent, falling 0.3 percent on the week.
    Malaysia's key index extended its loss on day to 0.7
percent, trimming a weekly gain to 4.1 percent, but is still the
best performing index in the region. The market had rallied
early in the week after the government's stock market stimulus.
 
    Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand posted net foreign
sales of 464 billion rupiah ($32.29 million), 526 million peso
($11.37 million) and 236.67 million baht ($6.66 million),
respectively.
    Performances on the week were mixed. The Philippines 
had a weekly gain of 3.2 percent. Thailand and Indonesia
 posted modest gains while Vietnam was slightly
lower. 
           
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2879.59       2895.81       -0.56
 Kuala Lumpur       1669.45       1681.54       -0.72
 Bangkok            1390.32       1389.70       +0.04
 Jakarta            4380.32       4378.39       +0.04
 Manila             7131.91       7123.99       +0.11
 Ho Chi Minh         566.25        562.48       +0.67
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2879.59       3365.15      -14.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1669.45       1761.25       -5.21
 Bangkok            1390.32       1497.67       -7.71
 Jakarta            4380.32       5226.95      -16.20
 Manila             7131.91       7230.57       -1.36
 Ho Chi Minh         566.25        545.63       +3.78
 ($1 = 4.2060 ringgit)
($1 = 46.2680 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 14,370.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 35.5500 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.