SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia hits one-week low; Thai banks fall on Sahaviriya loans
September 21, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia hits one-week low; Thai banks fall on Sahaviriya loans

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly flat to weaker on Monday, with the Malaysian
benchmark sliding to a more than one-week low, in line with a
weak ringgit, while some Thai banks fell on concerns over bad
loans related to an ailing steelmaker.
    Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur composite index dropped 1.8
percent to the lowest close since Sept. 11. Top two losers were
Genting Malaysia, down 7.6 percent, followed by IOI
Corp, down 5.5 percent.
    Malaysia's ringgit led regional slides on Monday,
with some traders citing a Wall Street Journal report that the
U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating
allegations of money-laundering at troubled 1Malaysia
Development Bhd adding to negative sentiment.
  
    The Thai SET index rose a modest 0.2 percent after
moving rangebound, with shares of food firm Charoen Pokphand
Foods leading among gainers.
    Siam Commercial Bank and Krung Thai Bank 
each declined more than 2 percent, while Tisco Financial Group
 eased 0.7 percent due to concerns of impact of
provisions to loans to steel firm Sahaviriya Steel Industries
.   
    "The Thai market overall followed the direction of regional
markets. Selling pressure was in bank creditors of SSI since
early in the day," said broker CIMB Securities.
    Sentiment in Asia and global markets was weak as the
uncertainty created by last week's latest postponement to the
Federal Reserve's rate hike and continued jitters over China and
emerging markets dampened sentiment. 
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2882.27       2879.59       +0.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1639.47       1669.45       -1.80
 Bangkok            1392.73       1390.32       +0.17
 Jakarta            4376.08       4380.32       -0.10
 Manila             7092.41       7131.91       -0.55
 Ho Chi Minh         572.12        566.25       +1.04
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2882.27       3365.15      -14.35
 Kuala Lumpur       1639.47       1761.25       -6.91
 Bangkok            1392.73       1497.67       -7.01
 Jakarta            4376.08       5226.95      -16.28
 Manila             7092.41       7230.57       -1.91
 Ho Chi Minh         572.12        545.63       +4.85
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
