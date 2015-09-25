FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Mixed; Indonesia at 1-month low
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 25, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Mixed; Indonesia at 1-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Friday as investors weighed in the risk of a
possible U.S. interest rate hike this year, with the Indonesian
index touching a one-month low after the central bank's plan of
a policy package to support the rupiah.
    Indonesia's central bank will announce a new policy package
next month to support the rupiah, including a relaxation of
requirements on forward dollar selling and tax incentives for 
exporters to keep their dollars onshore. 
    The Jakarta composite index was down 1 percent at
4,204.65, the lowest since Aug. 26, on resuming trading after a
holiday on Thursday. It was on track for a weekly drop of 4
percent, making it the region's worst performing index.
 
    Indexes in Singapore and Malaysia were little
changed after a holiday on Thursday. Singapore was heading for a
weekly loss of 1.6 percent, while Malaysia was on track for a
3.2 percent drop.
    In Bangkok, buying in large-cap energy shares such as PTT
 sent the key SET index 0.3 percent higher. A
rise in oil prices helped lift sentiment in the energy sector,
brokers said. The index was on track for a weekly loss of 1
percent. 
    The SET index may consolidate or edge up, broker KGI
Securities said in a report. 
    "Foreign flows could be volatile as expectations for a Fed
hike are back to the market," it said.
    Asian shares slumped on Friday, while the dollar firmed
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested the central
bank is still on track to raise interest rates later this year.
 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was down 0.03 percent,
recovering most early losses and was on track for a gain of 0.7
percent on the week. 
    The Philippine stock market was closed on Friday for a
market holiday. The index posted a weekly drop of 3
percent, the worst since December 2013.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0715 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2835.76       2845.74       -0.35
 Kuala Lumpur       1615.80       1613.17       +0.16
 Bangkok            1375.81       1372.35       +0.25
 Jakarta            4204.65       4244.43       -0.96
 Ho Chi Minh         570.10        570.25       -0.03
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.