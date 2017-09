BANGKOK, July 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s benchmark stock index ended up 0.1 percent at 4,581.93 on Thursday, led by a 3.3 percent gain in telecoms firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia while late selling erased early gains in banking shares such as PT Bank Negara Indonesia.

Malaysia’s main index finished up 0.12 percent at 1,771.34, with banking shares such as CIMB Group Holdings and Maybank outperforming.