September 17, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Thailand weak before Fed meet

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Stocks in Indonesia and
Thailand retreated from their one-month highs on Tuesday, while
most other Southeast Asian stocks ended off the day's highs as
investors trimmed their exposure to emerging markets before a
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day.
    Trading volume for most indexes slid below a full-day's
average over the past 30 sessions, taking lead from world
markets ahead of the Fed policy meeting at which it is expected
to start scaling back its stimulus. 
    Across exchanges, selling hit recent large-cap gainers,
including Indonesia's PT Astra International Tbk,
Thailand's Kasikornbank Pcl and Philippine SM
Investment Corp.
    Jakarta's Composite Index ended a modest 0.1 percent
lower after a choppy session. It earlier climbed to a near
one-month high of 4,536.93, but lost as much as 1 percent in
late trading hours, with short-term traders seen in the market.
    The Thai SET index finished 0.09 percent down after
late selling pulled it off a one-month intraday high of
1,450.45, a key resistance level. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index erased early gains
to end almost unchanged.
    Malaysia and Vietnam eked out small gains,
but both were off the day's highs. Philippine shares 
edged up 0.7 percent, helped by selective buying in large caps
such as Manila Electric, which was among the
outperformers due to dividend returns.
    
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   407.84        407.72       +0.03
 Singapore          3180.92       3179.48       +0.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1774.94       1770.80       +0.23
 Bangkok            1443.78       1445.11       -0.09
 Jakarta            4517.62       4522.24       -0.10
 Manila             6344.14       6302.71       +0.66
 Ho Chi Minh         477.73        475.57       +0.45
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   407.84        424.10       -3.83
 Singapore          3180.92       3167.08       +0.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1774.94       1688.95       +5.09
 Bangkok            1443.78       1391.93       +3.73
 Jakarta            4517.62       4316.69       +4.65
 Manila             6344.14       5812.73       +9.14
 Ho Chi Minh         477.73        413.73      +15.47
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         202,910,200          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      139,206,200          162,299,877      
 
 Bangkok             8,453,518            8,530,744      
 Jakarta         5,181,908,000        4,055,185,517    
 Manila                121,555               82,657    
 Ho Chi Minh            39,152               43,450

