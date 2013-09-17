SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Thailand weak before Fed meet

BANGKOK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Stocks in Indonesia and Thailand retreated from their one-month highs on Tuesday, while most other Southeast Asian stocks ended off the day's highs as investors trimmed their exposure to emerging markets before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. Trading volume for most indexes slid below a full-day's average over the past 30 sessions, taking lead from world markets ahead of the Fed policy meeting at which it is expected to start scaling back its stimulus. Across exchanges, selling hit recent large-cap gainers, including Indonesia's PT Astra International Tbk, Thailand's Kasikornbank Pcl and Philippine SM Investment Corp. Jakarta's Composite Index ended a modest 0.1 percent lower after a choppy session. It earlier climbed to a near one-month high of 4,536.93, but lost as much as 1 percent in late trading hours, with short-term traders seen in the market. The Thai SET index finished 0.09 percent down after late selling pulled it off a one-month intraday high of 1,450.45, a key resistance level. Singapore's Straits Times Index erased early gains to end almost unchanged. Malaysia and Vietnam eked out small gains, but both were off the day's highs. Philippine shares edged up 0.7 percent, helped by selective buying in large caps such as Manila Electric, which was among the outperformers due to dividend returns. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 407.84 407.72 +0.03 Singapore 3180.92 3179.48 +0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1774.94 1770.80 +0.23 Bangkok 1443.78 1445.11 -0.09 Jakarta 4517.62 4522.24 -0.10 Manila 6344.14 6302.71 +0.66 Ho Chi Minh 477.73 475.57 +0.45 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 407.84 424.10 -3.83 Singapore 3180.92 3167.08 +0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1774.94 1688.95 +5.09 Bangkok 1443.78 1391.93 +3.73 Jakarta 4517.62 4316.69 +4.65 Manila 6344.14 5812.73 +9.14 Ho Chi Minh 477.73 413.73 +15.47 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 202,910,200 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 139,206,200 162,299,877 Bangkok 8,453,518 8,530,744 Jakarta 5,181,908,000 4,055,185,517 Manila 121,555 82,657 Ho Chi Minh 39,152 43,450