SE Asia Stocks-Fed relief rally boosts region on week

BANGKOK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks fell on Friday amid strong technical-led selling and caution over the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook, but Malaysia rose for a second session on gains in banking stocks and foreign inflows. Malaysia's index ended up 0.5 percent at 1,801.83, its highest close in about two months. The index gained nearly 1.8 percent on the week. Buying was most active in shares in CIMB Group Holdings, which rose 3.3 percent to five-week highs. Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 230.76 million ringgit ($73.3 million) on Friday. They bought a net of 293.66 million ringgit of shares in the previous session, the Malaysian bourse said. Stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines underperformed in the region, with Jakarta's Composite Index slipping 1.9 percent and the Philippine main index sliding 1.3 percent, both racking up gains of 4.7 percent on the week. Jakarta and Manila led the region in a rally on Thursday amid strong short-covering in recently battered markets after the Fed surprised by not tapering its monetary stimulus for now. The Thai SET index finished down 0.15 percent on the day and a 6.1 percent rise for the week, its best since September 2011. The bourse said foreign investors were net buyers of 2 billion baht ($64.58 million) on Friday. Singapore was down 0.4 percent on Friday, but posted a weekly gain of 3.8 percent, its biggest since September 2011. Vietnam closed up 0.2 percent after a late rebound. It gained 0.2 percent on the week after losing 0.8 percent a week earlier. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.28 426.91 -0.85 Singapore 3237.53 3251.78 -0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1801.83 1792.91 +0.50 Bangkok 1486.76 1489.06 -0.15 Jakarta 4583.83 4670.73 -1.86 Manila 6424.45 6511.70 -1.34 Ho Chi Minh 477.19 476.09 +0.23 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.28 424.10 -0.19 Singapore 3237.53 3167.08 +2.22 Kuala Lumpur 1801.83 1688.95 +6.68 Bangkok 1486.76 1391.93 +6.81 Jakarta 4583.83 4316.69 +6.19 Manila 6424.45 5812.73 +10.52 Ho Chi Minh 477.19 413.73 +15.34 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 211,632,400 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 180,599,400 162,917,493 Bangkok 9,819,132 8,888,068 Jakarta 4,387,711,000 4,392,590,800 Manila 128,996 90,934 Ho Chi Minh 84,264 43,759