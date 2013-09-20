FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2013 / 10:52 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Fed relief rally boosts region on week

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
fell on Friday amid strong technical-led selling and caution
over the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook, but Malaysia
rose for a second session on gains in banking stocks and foreign
inflows. 
    Malaysia's index ended up 0.5 percent at 1,801.83,
its highest close in about two months. The index gained nearly
1.8 percent on the week. Buying was most active in shares in
CIMB Group Holdings, which rose 3.3 percent to
five-week highs.
    Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 230.76 million
ringgit ($73.3 million) on Friday. They bought a net of 293.66
million ringgit of shares in the previous session, the Malaysian
bourse said.
    Stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines underperformed in
the region, with Jakarta's Composite Index slipping 1.9
percent and the Philippine main index sliding 1.3
percent, both racking up gains of 4.7 percent on the week.
    Jakarta and Manila led the region in a rally on Thursday
amid strong short-covering in recently battered markets after
the Fed surprised by not tapering its monetary stimulus for now.
    The Thai SET index finished down 0.15 percent on the
day and a 6.1 percent rise for the week, its best since
September 2011. The bourse said foreign investors were net
buyers of 2 billion baht ($64.58 million) on Friday.
    Singapore was down 0.4 percent on Friday, but
posted a weekly gain of 3.8 percent, its biggest since September
2011. 
    Vietnam closed up 0.2 percent after a late rebound.
It gained 0.2 percent on the week after losing 0.8 percent a
week earlier. 
      
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.28        426.91       -0.85
 Singapore          3237.53       3251.78       -0.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1801.83       1792.91       +0.50
 Bangkok            1486.76       1489.06       -0.15
 Jakarta            4583.83       4670.73       -1.86
 Manila             6424.45       6511.70       -1.34
 Ho Chi Minh         477.19        476.09       +0.23
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.28        424.10       -0.19
 Singapore          3237.53       3167.08       +2.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1801.83       1688.95       +6.68
 Bangkok            1486.76       1391.93       +6.81
 Jakarta            4583.83       4316.69       +6.19
 Manila             6424.45       5812.73      +10.52
 Ho Chi Minh         477.19        413.73      +15.34
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         211,632,400          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      180,599,400          162,917,493      
 
 Bangkok             9,819,132            8,888,068      
 Jakarta         4,387,711,000        4,392,590,800    
 Manila                128,996               90,934    
 Ho Chi Minh            84,264               43,759

