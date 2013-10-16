FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia up on institutional buying; Thailand, Indonesia weak
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 16, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia up on institutional buying; Thailand, Indonesia weak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares hit a
three-week closing high, while most other Southeast Asian stocks
eked out small gains on Wednesday in light-to-moderate volume as
investors waited for a deal that would end the U.S. budget
stalemate. 
    Trading flagged across regional exchanges, with market
players putting money in laggard counters such as Malaysia's RHB
Capital, which led the gainers on Kuala Lumpur's
composite index.
    Local institutions bought shares worth a net 112 million
ringgit ($35.21 million), offsetting foreign investors that were
net sellers of Malaysian shares for a seventh straight session,
the bourse said.
    Among the weak spots, Bangkok's SET index and
Jakarta's composite index both dropped 0.6 percent as
large caps such as Siam Commercial Bank and PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia retreated after their recent
rally.
    The Indonesian stock exchange saw foreigners selling shares
worth a net 300,054 million rupiah ($26.4 million), according to
Thomson Reuters data.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   417.28        417.38       -0.02
 Singapore          3174.03       3165.25       +0.28
 Kuala Lumpur       1791.37       1784.76       +0.37
 Bangkok            1464.38       1472.90       -0.58
 Jakarta            4492.26       4519.91       -0.61
 Manila             6483.57       6442.70       +0.63
 Ho Chi Minh         498.96        495.72       +0.65
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   417.28        424.10       -1.61
 Singapore          3174.03       3167.08       +0.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1791.37       1688.95       +6.06
 Bangkok            1464.38       1391.93       +5.21
 Jakarta            4492.26       4316.69       +4.07
 Manila             6483.57       5812.73      +11.54
 Ho Chi Minh         498.96        413.73      +20.60
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         201,059,100          211,501,800      
 Kuala Lumpur      134,063,200          127,910,717      
 
 Bangkok            10,884,575            8,564,658      
 Jakarta         2,532,377,000        4,073,381,650    
 Manila                 96,870               87,678    
 Ho Chi Minh            69,933               55,760

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.