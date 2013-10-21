FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most higher; Thai stocks drop after domestic funds sell
October 21, 2013 / 11:08 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most higher; Thai stocks drop after domestic funds sell

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Thai stocks dropped 2.4 percent
on Monday, their biggest one-day loss in a month, on selling by
institutional investors, while most others in Southeast Asia
posted modest gains as investors looked ahead to a deluge of
U.S. data for clues to the Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering.
 
    Late selloffs sent the Thai SET index to its lowest
close in nearly two weeks, with True Corp leading the
fall after a 6.6 percent drop. True Corp shares were the most
actively traded on the exchange.
    Banking shares were hit hard after a rally last week which
was boosted by favourable quarterly results. Large-cap
Kasikornbank Pcl slid 3.6 percent after block trades
at lower than market prices.
    Domestic institutions sold a net 4 billion baht ($129
million) in Thai shares, while foreign investors bought a net
1.1 billion baht ($35.4 million), a third straight session of
buying, data from the stock exchange showed.
    Fund flows were mixed across the region.
    Malaysia's main index edged up 0.2 percent as the
market brought in 15 million ringgit ($4.75 million) of foreign
inflows, while Indonesia's benchmark index gained 0.7
percent, led by shares of cigarette firm Gudang Garam
. 
    The Jakarta bourse saw net foreign selling of 36,222 million
rupiah ($3.20 million), Thomson Reuters data showed.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   420.77        423.53       -0.65
 Singapore          3195.76       3192.90       +0.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1802.61       1799.59       +0.17
 Bangkok            1448.54       1484.72       -2.44
 Jakarta            4578.18       4546.57       +0.70
 Manila             6597.56       6607.83       -0.16
 Ho Chi Minh         501.57        500.83       +0.15
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   420.77        424.10       -0.79
 Singapore          3195.76       3167.08       +0.91
 Kuala Lumpur       1802.61       1688.95       +6.73
 Bangkok            1448.54       1391.93       +4.07
 Jakarta            4578.18       4316.69       +6.06
 Manila             6597.56       5812.73      +13.50
 Ho Chi Minh         501.57        413.73      +21.23
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         274,733,300          209,590,012      
 Kuala Lumpur      107,015,100          127,716,720      
 
 Bangkok             8,829,481            9,119,146      
 Jakarta         4,002,371,000        4,031,190,750    
 Manila                 97,633               92,479    
 Ho Chi Minh           112,334               57,100

