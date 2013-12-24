FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Higher tracking global markets; Thai off 15-week low
December 24, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Higher tracking global markets; Thai off 15-week low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian shares
edged higher on Tuesday as strength in global stockmarkets
helped emerging markets rebound from recent losses, with the
Thailand index bouncing back from 15-week lows. 
    The Thai SET index finished up 0.07 percent at
1,327.13 after a day of choppy trading and light volumes. It hit
a 15-week closing low on Monday amid worries about the political
impact on the broader economy and corporate earnings.
    Gains were led by Bank of Ayudhya shares, which
jumped 6.3 percent, regaining some of the 22 percent drop in the
previous session after the stock was removed from the MSCI
Thailand.
    The Thai baht hit its lowest level in nearly four
years versus the dollar on Tuesday due to the political
uncertainty, while the Thai central bank said it had acted to
smooth excessive volatility in the currency. 
 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.4
percent, climbing for a fourth consecutive session and near a
three-week closing high of 3,127.29, in line with MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
, which also rose 0.4 percent.
    Malaysia's index rose 0.1 percent after four
sessions of losses. The benchmark, Southeast Asia's second-best
performer this year, rallied to a record close of 1,850.90 on
Dec. 17, and has triggered profit-taking since then.
    In Jakarta, gains in shares of consumer firms such as Astra
International and Unilever Indonesia 
outweighed profit-taking in telecoms and resource shares. The
key index rose 0.3 percent after a brief loss earlier.
    According to Thomson Reuters data, foreign investors sold  a
net 12.2 million rupiah ($1,000) of Indonesian shares ahead of
the exchange's Christmas holidays on Wednesday and Thursday.
 
    Shares in Vietnam bucked the trend, with the benchmark VN
Index closing down 0.6 percent after rising on Monday,
led by losses in blue chips. 
    The regional exchanges traded in a holiday-thinned market,
with Singapore and Malaysia shut on Wednesday for the Christmas
holiday. The Philippine stock market is closed on Tuesday
and  Wednesday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   385.07        384.94       +0.03
 Singapore          3127.29       3116.22       +0.36
 Kuala Lumpur       1835.49       1832.86       +0.14
 Bangkok            1327.13       1326.14       +0.07
 Jakarta            4202.83       4189.61       +0.32
 Ho Chi Minh         505.62        508.68       -0.60
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   385.07        424.10       -9.20
 Singapore          3127.29       3167.08       -1.26
 Kuala Lumpur       1835.49       1688.95       +8.68
 Bangkok            1327.13       1391.93       -4.66
 Jakarta            4202.83       4316.69       -2.64
 Manila                --         5812.73       +0.73
 Ho Chi Minh         505.62        413.73      +22.21
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore          78,827,000          213,484,187      
 Kuala Lumpur       43,420,400          123,913,607      
 
 Bangkok             3,533,954            5,640,192      
 Jakarta         1,852,324,500        3,114,205,483    
 Ho Chi Minh            91,414               97,074

