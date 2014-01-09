FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat; Thai shares falter after rally
January 9, 2014 / 11:20 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat; Thai shares falter after rally

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Major Southeast Asian stock
markets ended flat to weaker on Thursday, with Philippine shares
closing at their lowest in nearly two weeks, while Indonesia
pared earlier gains but banking shares rose ahead of the central
bank's rate decision.
    Thai stocks finished up 0.04 percent after climbing
as much as 1.6 percent at one point. Investors cut risk exposure
due to the domestic political uncertainty and ahead of
large-scale anti-government protests on Jan. 13. 
    Foreign investors sold a net 631 million baht ($19 million)
after net purchases of almost 4 billion baht in the previous
session. 
    The exchange saw late profit-taking in large caps such as
conglomerate Siam Cement and telecoms group Shin Corp
, which ended up 0.7 percent after a nearly 4 percent
rally earlier.
    Jakarta's composite index ended nearly flat, rising
0.01 percent amid selling in recent gainers such as mining
shares, while banking stocks rose ahead of a
rate decision by the central bank.
    Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark policy rate
 unchanged at 7.5 percent as expected. The announcement
came after market close. 
    The Philippine main index fell 0.8 percent to
5,937.51, the lowest close since Dec. 27, weighed down by
selling in large caps such as shares of Metropolitan Bank &
Trust.
    Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia both edged
down 0.2 percent, in line with weakness in Asia, with MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 down 0.6 percent.
    The region posted a mixed bag of fund flows, with Malaysia
noting net foreign selling of $64.47 million. Indonesia and the
Philippines reported net foreign buying of $10.7 million and
$2.6 million, respectively, data from the stock exchanges and
Thomson Reuters showed.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   381.27        381.71       -0.12
 Singapore          3145.41       3150.65       -0.17
 Kuala Lumpur       1828.21       1831.30       -0.17
 Bangkok            1258.26       1257.73       +0.04
 Jakarta            4201.22       4200.59       +0.01
 Manila             5937.51       5986.48       -0.82
 Ho Chi Minh         516.98        513.90       +0.60
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   381.27        388.37       -1.83
 Singapore          3145.41       3167.43       -0.70
 Kuala Lumpur       1828.21       1866.96       -2.08
 Bangkok            1258.26       1298.71       -3.11
 Jakarta            4201.22       4274.18       -1.71
 Manila             5937.51       5889.83       +0.81
 Ho Chi Minh         516.98        504.63       +2.45
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         190,006,000          184,022,437      
 Kuala Lumpur      107,762,900          105,005,197      
 
 Bangkok             4,767,159            5,169,304      
 Jakarta         2,758,241,900        2,854,792,277    
 Manila                 60,719               69,077    
 Ho Chi Minh            91,486               86,076

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
