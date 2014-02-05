FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia snaps losing streak; Thailand trims gains
#Asia
February 5, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia snaps losing streak; Thailand trims gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares rose almost 1
percent on Wednesday after better-than-expected GDP growth for
the fourth quarter, while     Thai shares gave up some earlier
gains as the continuing political uncertainty sparked late
profit-taking.
    Jakarta's composite index closed at 4,384.31, led by
large caps such as Telkom Indonesia and Bank Rakyat
Indonesia, with foreign investors buying a net 144.2
billion rupiah ($11.8 million). 
    Indonesian shares recovered from losses over the past two
days after data showed its economy grew a faster-than-expected
5.72 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, partly
buoyed by firmer exports on a weaker rupiah. 
    The Thai SET index ended up 0.3 percent at 1,280.25,
coming off its day high of 1,287.05. Shares linked with the
tourism sector fell due to late selling, including in airport
operator Airports of Thailand.
    Investors were cautious to chase up prices around 1,280,
which was a key near-term resistance, with political risks
remaining, said Pichai Lertsupongkij, senior investment advisor
at broker Thanachart Securities.
    "Investors mainly looked at political risks and traded on
news flows related to the political situation," he said.
    Thailand's fiery protest leader denounced the government's
battered rice-buying scheme as corrupt on Wednesday, piling on
the pressure after a weekend election did nothing to restore
stability in the politically polarised country. 
    Malaysia ended up 0.4 percent, reversing Tuesday's
loss. The Philippine index rose 0.4 percent, its first
gain in four sessions.
    Foreign investors sold Philippine shares worth a net 900.4
million peso ($19.9 million), while for Malaysian shares it was
a net 211 million ringgit ($63.4 million), stock exchange and
Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Singapore closed down 0.2 percent, paring early
gains and extending its fall to a fifth session.
      
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   376.20        374.94       +0.34
 Singapore          2960.09       2965.80       -0.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1785.88       1778.83       +0.40
 Bangkok            1280.25       1276.84       +0.27
 Jakarta            4384.31       4352.26       +0.74
 Manila             5908.41       5886.01       +0.38
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   376.20        388.37       -3.13
 Singapore          2960.09       3167.43       -6.55
 Kuala Lumpur       1785.88       1866.96       -4.34
 Bangkok            1280.25       1298.71       -1.42
 Jakarta            4384.31       4274.18       +2.58
 Manila             5908.41       5889.83       +0.32
 Ho Chi Minh           --          504.63      +10.28
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         240,463,400          172,947,497      
 Kuala Lumpur      112,702,200          117,082,990      
 
 Bangkok             5,541,697            4,523,714      
 Jakarta         2,833,520,100        2,775,848,417    
 Manila                 61,479               72,143

