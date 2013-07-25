FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Weaker, Thai shares tumble on political concerns
#Asia
July 25, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Weaker, Thai shares tumble on political concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's benchmark SET index
 tumbled 3 percent on Thursday, its worst single-day drop
in six weeks, as caution over domestic political developments
spurred late selling, while other markets in Southeast Asia
edged lower tracking global equities. 
    Brokers said Thai political sentiment turned sour ahead of a
parliamentary session next month which will consider a number of
key bills related to investment and political issues, including
an amnesty bill. 
    The SET index closed at 1,456.68, the lowest in more than
one week. Large caps topped losers, with Advanced Info Service
Pcl and Airports of Thailand Pcl both sliding
nearly 5 percent.
    Among underperformers, Jakarta's Composite Index 
finished down 0.9 percent amid concerns about the rupiah's
 weakness.
    In the Philippines, the main index posted modest fall
of 0.06 percent before the Philippine central bank's decision to
keep its key policy rate at 3.5 percent as expected.
 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   432.16        439.12       -1.41
 Singapore          3235.68       3274.76       -1.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1808.42       1810.00       -0.09
 Bangkok            1456.68       1501.36       -2.98
 Jakarta            4674.11       4718.10       -0.93
 Manila             6800.11       6804.16       -0.06
 Ho Chi Minh         491.78        494.18       -0.49
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   432.16        424.10       +1.90
 Singapore          3235.68       3167.08       +2.17
 Kuala Lumpur       1808.42       1688.95       +7.07
 Bangkok            1456.68       1391.93       +4.65
 Jakarta            4674.11       4316.69       +8.28
 Manila             6800.11       5812.73      +16.99
 Ho Chi Minh         491.78        413.73      +18.86
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         244,969,100          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      128,146,300          160,118,597      
 
 Bangkok            14,494,908           10,153,131      
 Jakarta         2,546,029,500        3,581,608,450    
 Manila                104,650              114,736    
 Ho Chi Minh            42,246               51,850

