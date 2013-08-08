FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
August 8, 2013 / 10:22 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Manila falls on week; Thai large caps up on strong Q2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks fell on
Thursday, extending their losses for a second week, as investors
trimmed positions ahead of a market holiday, while Vietnam's
benchmark index retreated amid profit-taking in a broadly thin
session. 
    The Philippine main index finished down 0.3 percent
on the day, falling 2 percent on the week. SM Investments Corp
 was among the underperformers in part due to a share
placement at a discount. 
    The exchange will be closed on Friday.
    Thai stocks outperformed, with the SET index rising
1.2 percent, adding on a modest 0.7 percent gain over the past
three sessions.
    Trades have been subdued this week due to caution over
anti-government rallies against the amnesty bill. 
    Lawmakers in Thailand continued to debate a political
amnesty bill for the second day on Thursday as anti-government
protesters demanded it be scrapped because they say it would
help exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra return home a free
man. 
    Large caps led the gainers due to strong quarterly results
such as PTT Global Chemical, while a share-split plan
sent Siam Makro's stock to a record high, up more than
20 percent on the day.
    Sentiment in the region was broadly weak due to holidays in
the major exchanges. Both Singapore and Malaysia
 are shut on Thursday and Friday, while Indonesia is
closed for the week for Eid Al-Fitr holidays.
        
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   425.16        422.73       +0.58
 Bangkok            1447.16       1429.99       +1.20
 Manila             6404.23       6420.79       -0.26
 Ho Chi Minh         498.22        500.10       -0.38
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   425.16        424.10       +0.25
 Singapore             --         3167.08       +1.98
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1688.95       +5.35
 Bangkok            1447.16       1391.93       +3.97
 Jakarta               --         4316.69       +7.51
 Manila             6404.23       5812.73      +10.18
 Ho Chi Minh         498.22        413.73      +20.42
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Bangkok             8,697,592            9,912,416      
 Manila                 44,170               96,069    
 Ho Chi Minh            28,326               42,376

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
