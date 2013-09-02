FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia retreats, Thailand rebounds
#Asia
September 2, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia retreats, Thailand rebounds

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Indonesian index dropped 2.2
percent on Monday, snapping three sessions of gains as a record
trade deficit in July dented investor mood, while the Thai
benchmark kicked off September on a positive note helped by
short-covering.
    Jakarta's Composite Index came off slightly from its day
low, closing at 4,101.23, extending its weak performance in
August and a decline of 5 percent for the year, among the worst
performers in Asia. 
    Indonesia's trade deficit widened to a record in July,
showing the difficult road policymakers face in shrinking a big
current account gap, which has battered the currency and
confidence in Southeast Asia's largest economy. Annual inflation
in August was also the highest since January 2009.
 
    Banking shares led the fall, with Bank Mandiri 
down 5.6 percent, after lower loan growth forecasts. Banks had
cut their loan growth target for the year following a similar
move by Indonesia's central bank, brokers said.
    The Thai SET index was up 2.3 percent at the close,
with gains accelerating after the main index rose above a key
resistance level of 1,300, as short sellers bought back shares,
brokers said.
    Other Southeast Asian stocks were mixed after a plunge in
the previous month, with Philippine stocks down 0.22
percent, Malaysian stocks off 0.6 percent and Singapore
 up 0.9 percent.
    Most Southeast Asian stock markets, including Indonesia,
Thailand and the Philippines, remained in or near bear market
territory after their falls from May's highs.
         
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   382.93        381.01       +0.50
 Singapore          3055.72       3028.94       +0.88
 Kuala Lumpur       1717.56       1727.58       -0.58
 Bangkok            1323.70       1294.30       +2.27
 Jakarta            4101.23       4195.09       -2.24
 Manila             6061.80       6075.17       -0.22
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   382.93        424.10       -9.71
 Singapore          3055.72       3167.08       -3.52
 Kuala Lumpur       1717.56       1688.95       +1.69
 Bangkok            1323.70       1391.93       -4.90
 Jakarta            4101.23       4316.69       -4.99
 Manila             6061.80       5812.73       +4.28
 Ho Chi Minh           --          413.73      +14.25
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         151,341,400          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur       93,071,800          170,048,373      
 
 Bangkok             7,847,531            9,068,395      
 Jakarta         3,556,624,500        3,492,591,967    
 Manila                 48,637               85,619

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
