SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia retreats, Thailand rebounds

BANGKOK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Indonesian index dropped 2.2 percent on Monday, snapping three sessions of gains as a record trade deficit in July dented investor mood, while the Thai benchmark kicked off September on a positive note helped by short-covering. Jakarta's Composite Index came off slightly from its day low, closing at 4,101.23, extending its weak performance in August and a decline of 5 percent for the year, among the worst performers in Asia. Indonesia's trade deficit widened to a record in July, showing the difficult road policymakers face in shrinking a big current account gap, which has battered the currency and confidence in Southeast Asia's largest economy. Annual inflation in August was also the highest since January 2009. Banking shares led the fall, with Bank Mandiri down 5.6 percent, after lower loan growth forecasts. Banks had cut their loan growth target for the year following a similar move by Indonesia's central bank, brokers said. The Thai SET index was up 2.3 percent at the close, with gains accelerating after the main index rose above a key resistance level of 1,300, as short sellers bought back shares, brokers said. Other Southeast Asian stocks were mixed after a plunge in the previous month, with Philippine stocks down 0.22 percent, Malaysian stocks off 0.6 percent and Singapore up 0.9 percent. Most Southeast Asian stock markets, including Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, remained in or near bear market territory after their falls from May's highs. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 382.93 381.01 +0.50 Singapore 3055.72 3028.94 +0.88 Kuala Lumpur 1717.56 1727.58 -0.58 Bangkok 1323.70 1294.30 +2.27 Jakarta 4101.23 4195.09 -2.24 Manila 6061.80 6075.17 -0.22 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 382.93 424.10 -9.71 Singapore 3055.72 3167.08 -3.52 Kuala Lumpur 1717.56 1688.95 +1.69 Bangkok 1323.70 1391.93 -4.90 Jakarta 4101.23 4316.69 -4.99 Manila 6061.80 5812.73 +4.28 Ho Chi Minh -- 413.73 +14.25 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 151,341,400 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 93,071,800 170,048,373 Bangkok 7,847,531 9,068,395 Jakarta 3,556,624,500 3,492,591,967 Manila 48,637 85,619