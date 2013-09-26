FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Weak; Indonesia pares early gains
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2013 / 10:18 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Weak; Indonesia pares early gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Thursday as investors were cautious due to the budget
battle in the United States, with the Indonesian benchmark index
reversing earlier gains as short-term players locked quick gains
in banking shares. 
    Late selling in stocks of large caps such as Bank Mandiri
 and Bank Negara Indonesia weighed on the
broader market, with the benchmark index closing a tad
lower at 4,405.89.
    Thai stocks ended down 0.8 percent after rising 1.4
percent in the previous session.
    Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines
 extended their losses so far on the week to the lowest
close in more than one week.
    Foreign investors sold Indonesian shares worth a net 573.9
billion rupiah ($49.97 million) and Malaysian shares a net 77
million ringgit ($23.89 million), Thomson Reuters and stock
exchange data showed. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   409.79        412.11       -0.56
 Singapore          3194.31       3208.58       -0.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1774.16       1784.06       -0.55
 Bangkok            1424.76       1436.90       -0.84
 Jakarta            4405.89       4406.77       -0.02
 Manila             6407.46       6420.42       -0.20
 Ho Chi Minh         485.11        486.22       -0.23
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   409.79        424.10       -3.37
 Singapore          3194.31       3167.08       +0.86
 Kuala Lumpur       1774.16       1688.95       +5.05
 Bangkok            1424.76       1391.93       +2.36
 Jakarta            4405.89       4316.69       +2.07
 Manila             6407.46       5812.73      +10.23
 Ho Chi Minh         485.11        413.73      +17.25
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         169,918,700          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      125,821,100          166,565,667      
 
 Bangkok             7,336,474            8,952,172      
 Jakarta         3,713,120,000        4,515,187,333    
 Manila                 80,302               93,217    
 Ho Chi Minh            49,671               49,379

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.