SE Asia Stocks-Mixed amid outflows; Thai index top decliner on week
September 27, 2013 / 10:49 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed amid outflows; Thai index top decliner on week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
posted modest gains on Friday, with domestic-led buying helping
battered markets including Indonesia,  which trimmed losses for
the week, but foreign outflows continued amid concern over the
U.S. budget impasse. 
    Indonesia's main index snapped four days of losses,
ending up 0.4 percent on the day and down 3.5 percent on the
week. It was Southeast Asia's second-worst performer, trailing
Thai stocks, which dropped 4.7 percent on the week.
    The region saw some month-end institutional buying that
lifted large caps, brokers said.
    Among actively traded stocks, CIMB Group Holdings 
edged up 0.4 percent, snapping four days of losses. Bank Mandiri
 rose 1.2 percent after a 12 percent drop in the past
five sessions.
    Foreign investors sold Indonesian shares for a fourth
session on Friday, taking their net selling for the week to $168
million, while Malaysia recorded $21 million net foreign selling
on Friday, according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data.
    The Thai bourse said foreign investors sold shares through
the week, totalling $323 million.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   409.43        409.69       -0.06
 Singapore          3210.18       3194.31       +0.50
 Kuala Lumpur       1776.16       1774.16       +0.11
 Bangkok            1417.49       1424.76       -0.51
 Jakarta            4423.72       4405.89       +0.40 
 Manila             6379.81       6407.46       -0.43
 Ho Chi Minh         486.61        485.11       +0.31
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   409.43        424.10       -3.46    
 Singapore          3210.18       3167.08       +1.36
 Kuala Lumpur       1776.16       1688.95       +5.16
 Bangkok            1417.49       1391.93       +1.84
 Jakarta            4423.72       4316.69       +2.48
 Manila             6379.81       5812.73       +9.76
 Ho Chi Minh         486.61        413.73      +17.62
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         160,284,700          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      108,505,400          167,380,557      
 
 Bangkok            10,132,555            8,946,215      
 Jakarta         2,654,458,500        4,545,598,017    
 Manila                 81,946               94,421    
 Ho Chi Minh            47,133               49,842

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
