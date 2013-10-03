SE Asia Stocks-Philippines up after Moody's; Thailand, Indonesia extend gains

BANGKOK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Philippine index hit a one-week closing high on Thursday as Moody's sovereign rating upgrade lifted appetite for the emerging market, while stocks in Thailand and Indonesia marked their third day of gains as large caps further recouped losses. The Philippines earned its third investment-grade upgrade in about five months after Moody's raised the country's sovereign debt rating by a notch to Baa3, a widely expected move that will further boost the country's allure among foreign investors. The Philippine main index finished up 0.4 percent at 6,387.65. Metropolitan Bank & Trust shares rose 0.7 percent, after Moody's upgraded it along with three other Philippine banks. The benchmark climbed almost 1 percent but dropped on profit-taking. Analysts said the upgrade was largely in line with expectations. "The upgrade was signalled earlier ... so the muted reaction. I think strong corporate performance will be sustained given the high-growth trajectory cited by Moody's," said Luz Lorenzo, head of research at Maybank ATR Kim Eng Securities. The Thai SET index and Indonesia's key index hovered around one-week closing highs as shares in Siam Commercial Bank rose on short-covering, while PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia gained for a third day. Traders said the rise in Indonesia's index was in part due to optimism about foreign reserves data expected to be released on Friday. "Jakarta's Composite Index extended gains today in anticipation of stable or higher foreign reserves announcement expected tomorrow," said John Teja, director of Ciptadana Securities. Several markets saw foreign outflows amid concerns about the U.S. government shutdown. The Philippines saw net foreign selling of $1.20 million, Malaysia's was $20.14 million, while for Indonesia, the number was $846,500, according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.77 406.07 +0.91 Singapore 3144.79 3152.58 -0.25 Kuala Lumpur 1771.37 1770.35 +0.06 Bangkok 1429.18 1408.99 +1.43 Jakarta 4418.64 4387.60 +0.71 Manila 6387.65 6362.26 +0.40 Ho Chi Minh 492.30 494.39 -0.42 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.77 424.10 -3.38 Singapore 3144.79 3167.08 -0.70 Kuala Lumpur 1771.37 1688.95 +4.88 Bangkok 1429.18 1391.93 +2.68 Jakarta 4418.64 4316.69 +2.36 Manila 6387.65 5812.73 +9.89 Ho Chi Minh 492.30 413.73 +18.99 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 138,347,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 73,213,800 162,646,763 Bangkok 9,574,343 8,875,887 Jakarta 2,671,040,000 4,355,539,817 Manila 80,721 95,734 Ho Chi Minh 62,671 51,284