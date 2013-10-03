FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines up after Moody's; Thailand, Indonesia extend gains
October 3, 2013 / 10:28 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines up after Moody's; Thailand, Indonesia extend gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Philippine index hit a
one-week closing high on Thursday as Moody's sovereign rating
upgrade lifted appetite for the emerging market, while stocks in
Thailand and Indonesia marked their third day of gains as large
caps further recouped losses.
    The Philippines earned its third investment-grade upgrade in
about five months after Moody's raised the country's sovereign
debt rating by a notch to Baa3, a widely expected move that will
further boost the country's allure among foreign investors.
 
    The Philippine main index finished up 0.4 percent at
6,387.65. Metropolitan Bank & Trust shares rose 0.7
percent, after Moody's upgraded it along with three other
Philippine banks. 
    The benchmark climbed almost 1 percent but dropped on
profit-taking. Analysts said the upgrade was largely in line
with expectations.
    "The upgrade was signalled earlier ... so the muted
reaction. I think strong corporate performance will be sustained
given the high-growth trajectory cited by Moody's," said Luz
Lorenzo, head of research at Maybank ATR Kim Eng Securities.
    The Thai SET index and Indonesia's key index 
hovered around one-week closing highs as shares in Siam
Commercial Bank rose on short-covering, while PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia gained for a third day.
    Traders said the rise in Indonesia's index was in part due
to optimism about foreign reserves data expected to be released
on Friday.
    "Jakarta's Composite Index extended gains today in
anticipation of stable or higher foreign reserves announcement
expected tomorrow," said John Teja, director of Ciptadana
Securities.
    Several markets saw foreign outflows amid concerns about the
U.S. government shutdown. The Philippines saw net foreign
selling of $1.20 million, Malaysia's was $20.14 million, while
for Indonesia, the number was $846,500, according to Thomson
Reuters and stock exchange data.

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   409.77        406.07       +0.91
 Singapore          3144.79       3152.58       -0.25
 Kuala Lumpur       1771.37       1770.35       +0.06
 Bangkok            1429.18       1408.99       +1.43
 Jakarta            4418.64       4387.60       +0.71
 Manila             6387.65       6362.26       +0.40
 Ho Chi Minh         492.30        494.39       -0.42
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   409.77        424.10       -3.38
 Singapore          3144.79       3167.08       -0.70
 Kuala Lumpur       1771.37       1688.95       +4.88
 Bangkok            1429.18       1391.93       +2.68
 Jakarta            4418.64       4316.69       +2.36
 Manila             6387.65       5812.73       +9.89
 Ho Chi Minh         492.30        413.73      +18.99
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         138,347,900          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur       73,213,800          162,646,763      
 
 Bangkok             9,574,343            8,875,887      
 Jakarta         2,671,040,000        4,355,539,817    
 Manila                 80,721               95,734    
 Ho Chi Minh            62,671               51,284

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
